During a 10-day span earlier this month the members of the Southern Maryland Jets 14-under girls lacrosse team had the chance to compete against several of the best teams in the country during the 2022 World Lacrosse Women's World Championships at Goucher College.
Although many of the players of the Jets 14-U squad have yet to get their first genuine taste of high school varsity action, they were afforded the opportunity to compete in a major tournament. Under the watchful eye of Leonardtown High girls' lacrosse coach Cynthia Lisa, the Jets competed in three games of pool play against Ohio Premier, CLC Rise 2026 and Western Select before joining bracket play at Goucher.
Comprised of players from four different age groups (rising 7th to 10th graders), the Jets competed in four games at Goucher against teams from across the country and held their own while going 2-2 along the way. They ended the tournament by defeating Eyekonz Lacrosse 10-4, and between contests they were able to watch the women's teams clash first hand, including the United States defeating Canada in the tournament opener in a rematch of the 2017 Gold Medal Game.
"Really, their game was the first time they had ever played together," Lisa said. "We basically had four different age groups playing on the same team, so we knew it was going to take them a while to get accustomed to playing together. But they did very well. I really could not be more proud of them."
In their inaugural contest, the Jets edged Western Select [WY], 7-6, then suffered an 8-5 setback to eventual champion CLC Select (N.J.), got upended by South Coast from Texas 10-6 before rebounding to close out the tournament with a 10-4 victory over Eyekonz (Pa.). In all, the Jets finished sixth among the field of 15 teams that competed in the tournament.
"Considering how young some of the girls were and how little they had played with one another, they did very well," Lisa said. "They also had a great time watching the women's teams play. They got to watch games and hang out with some of the other players and go around and get autographs. Overall, it was a great experience."
Among the Jets who excelled during the tournament were Mya Cassetta, Mya DeBevoise, Aly Berks and Madeline Goodman. Of course, Leonardtown products Katie [Hammerer] Greenwood and Taylor Erwin made their presence known playing for Team England and Team Jamaica, respectively.