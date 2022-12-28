Athletes from across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference delivered a bevy of memorable performances for their respective schools during a very busy 2022 and the top 10 are honored this week as a new year is upon us.
No. 1: North Point High School football wins 4A/3A state championship
After starting the season with consecutive, narrow losses to Wise and Great Mills, the North Point High School football team finished the season by winning 11 of its next 12 games and capping the slate with a 31-14 victory over Arundel in the 4A/3A State Championship game at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis. North Point won its first four playoff games by a combined sum of 133-0 then raced to an early 17-0 lead over Arundel in the state title game. Converted quarterback Kaleb Hart connected with wide receiver Xavier Herbert on a 42-yard touchdown strike on the Eagles' first play from scrimmage and North Point never trailed. Hart would complete four of five passes for 93 yards and two scores and also rush 22 times for 145 yards and another touchdown as the Eagles recovered from a stumbling start to the third quarter when the Wildcats scored 14 points in less than a minute to finish the game with a pair of touchdowns from Hart and senior running back Tyrone Hudson. Longtime North Point assistant coach Bill Condo took over the program last summer when former Eagles' coach Tom Petre and his family moved to Ohio and despite the pair of setbacks to open the season Condo and his staff and current players never wavered and the Eagles won 11 of their next 12 games and attained their first football state title in school history.
No. 2: Calvert softball wins 2A state championship
Led by senior shortstop and leadoff batter Karlee Hughes, junior hurler Emma DeBoer and second baseman Grace Atherton, the Cavaliers rebounded from a narrow league loss to Northern during the regular season to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship and eventually the 2A State title. One year after losing in heartbreaking fashion in extra innings to Queen Anne's in the 2A State final at Bachman Park, the Cavaliers emerged with a 5-4 victory over Rising Sun over Memorial Day weekend at the University of Maryland. Calvert (22-1) had appeared in command of the contest late after breaking a 1-1 deadlock by scoring three times in the fifth. But the Tigers drew even by getting one run in the sixth then two more in the seventh to send the game into extra innings. Junior pitcher Emma DeBoeir escaped the top of the eighth unscathed and the Cavaliers pushed the winning run across the plate in the bottom of the frame when junior second baseman Grace Atherton lofted a 1-2 pitch into shallow right that landed for a single and scored pinch runner Emily Milam. Senior shortstop and leadoff batter Karlee Hughes was tabbed as the SMAC softball player of the year for a second straight season.
No. 3: Westlake boys basketball wins 2A state championship
Two days after their Southern Maryland Athletic Conference counterparts from Huntingtown High School were humbled in the 3A State Championship game, the Westlake High School boys basketball team provided the SMAC with its first boys basketball state title in nearly 20 years when the Wolverines upended Frederick Douglass of Prince George's County, 63-61, to capture the 2A State title at the University of Maryland in College Park. Westlake senior guard Miles Jackson led all scorers with 28 points that afternoon, but his biggest impact on the contest occurred with 1.1 seconds remaining on an inbounds pass. After Douglass had turned the ball over on its final possession, Westlake had the chance to garner the state title and took advantage of it. Jackson bypassed his first option on the inbounds play, Jackson Prince, then found Aaron Herron open cutting to the basket and Herron converted on a layup as the buzzer sounded. Westlake (23-2) arrived in College Park as one of the hottest teams in SMAC, having won nine straight games including the conference championship game over St. Charles. After getting through the region, including a third victory over county and conference foe Thomas Stone, the Wolverines upended Overlea of Baltimore County then prepared for their toughest challenge of the winter against perennial power Douglass, which boasts numerous state boys titles.
No. 4: Leonardtown junior Blodnikar wins 4A girls state cross country title
Less than one month after she captured the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Girls Cross Country title by more than a full minute at Jefferson Patterson Park, Leonardtown junior Elena Blodnikar was equally impressive while attaining the Maryland 4A State title at Hereford High School, winning that event by more than 20 seconds. During a fall slate in which underclassmen such as herself dominated the weekly meets, including Great Mills' junior Carter Brotherton and Calvert sophomore Madison McCurry, Blodnikar ascended to the head of the class by taking the SMAC Girls Cross Country title by more than a minute in virtually effortless fashion. Although she downplayed her expectations of performing well at the state meet, Blodnikar duplicated her dominant SMAC performance when she handily captured the 4A Girls State Cross Country title at Hereford by more than 20 seconds and she will have the chance to defend both titles as a senior in the fall of 2023.
No. 5: La Plata sophomore Donnick dazzles at 2A state swim championships
After her freshman season was nixed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic one year earlier, La Plata sophomore Addy Donnick easily made up for lost time by winning a pair of individual events and being part of two Warriors' relays that prevailed last winter in the 3A/2A/1A State Swim Championships at the University of Maryland. In the opening event of the meet, Donnick, freshman Jadyn Woolsey, senior Emma French and junior Kaeleigh Cupples combined to capture the girls' 200-yard medley relay (1:48.69) then Donnick lived up to her role as the top seed in the 100 free (50.96) then she anchored the Warriors' 200 free relay (1:38.92) that included Cupples, Woolsey and French. Donnick then delivered an encore performance in the ages when she captured the 100 back (53.68) as the second seed by overhauling Damascus senior and Auburn University recruit Carly Sebring on the final lap for her fourth gold medal of the evening.