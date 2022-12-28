Southern Maryland Sports Top 10 [6-10]
No. 6: Patuxent football reaches 2A/1A state championship game
One year after they won only three games and were eliminated in the opening round of the expanded playoffs, Patuxent welcomed back longtime former coach Steve Crounse and the Panthers went 7-2 then won four straight playoff games before falling to Dunbar of Baltimore, 22-13, in the 2A/1A State title game at Navy. Patuxent ended the regular season with a 23-15 victory over eventual 4A/3A State champion North Point, won four consecutive playoff games then owned a 13-0 lead over Dunbar in the title game before yielding late touchdowns in the second and fourth quarters. Patuxent sophomore quarterback Evan Blouir emerged as the team's signal caller and senior linebacker Jalon Edwards and senior all-around player Asa Locks provided the Panthers with talent and leadership on the field throughout the campaign.
No. 7: Patuxent baseball reaches 2A state championship game
Following a perfect run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference slate and SMAC Championship game over Chopticon, the Panthers' stormed through the 2A South Region playoffs before eventually suffering their lone setback at an untimely time in the 2A State Championship game at Regency Furniture Stadium, home of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. In the 2A State title game in late May, Patuxent (24-1) suffered its lone setback against Glenelg as the Gladiators eventually emerged with a 4-1 victory over the Panthers in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated. In fact, Glenelg starting pitcher Nick Duvall limited Patuxent to a run in the bottom of the fourth when Kaleb Elliott scored on a single to right by Nathan Robey. Duvall then helped his own cause in the top of the sixth with a bases loaded double that vaulted the Gladiators to the lead and eventual state crown.
No. 8: Northern volleyball reaches 3A state championship game
Although the Patriots ended the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schedule in a three-way tie for first along with Huntingtown and Leonardtown, they were not able to participate in the SMAC Championship game when the Hurricanes and Raiders advanced via tie breaking coin flip. But Northern would eventually have bragging rights later as the Patriots, led by seniors Maya Johnson, Alexa Carronella and Dani Kline and junior setter Reese Courtney, captured the 3A South Region title and eventually earned a berth in the 3A State Championship match at Harford Community College where they were upended in four sets by North Hagerstown in four sets. Johnson, however, would eventually be tabbed as the SMAC Volleyball Player of the Year and Courtney, regarded as the best setter in the conference, returns for another season next fall for the Patriots.
No. 9: Chopticon softball reaches 3A state championship game
Following a unexpected successful run through the 3A South Region, including a come-from-behind victory over Northern, the Chopticon High School softball team reached the 3A State title game against Linganore at the University of Maryland and the Braves were literally one out away from attaining the crown only to see it slip through their gloves. After starting the game in genuinely promising fashion by scoring three runs in the first inning and later owning a 6-1 lead courtesy of a three-run home run from junior Chelsea Bassford, But the Lancers would eventually chip away at the deficit by scoring four times in the fourth and two more in the seventh when Bassford would again take center stage. With the Braves owning a 7-6 lead with two outs in the top of the seventh, Linganore's Kelli Durbin sent a fly ball into shallow right when Bassford charged the ball and got under it, extended her glove just above her shoulder then simply failed to secure it. Linganore tied the game on that play, scored two runs in the top of the eighth and then held sway for a 9-8 victory. Bassford and most of the Braves' starters from that team will have a chance for redemption this coming spring.
No. 10: St. Mary's College of Maryland boasts eight conference titles
While participating in varying conferences throughout the school year, the St. Mary's College sports programs enjoyed a banner 2022. The Seahawks' captured United East crowns in men's and women's lacrosse, men's and women's tennis and women's cross country. And, the women's swim team notched its second consecutive Atlantic East title, women's rowing won the Mid-Atlantic Rowing Championship and women's sailing prevailed in the Middle Atlantic Sailing Association.
Honorable mention: Blue Crabs enjoy record first half; Thompson named pitcher of the year for third straight season
Although the season may not have ended the way the team had hoped, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs could not have asked for a better start to the 2022 slate when they went 48-18 (.727) to capture the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball North Division First Half Title while establishing a new league mark for highest win percentage in either half of a season. La Plata High School graduate, veteran hurler and current pitching coach Daryl Thompson was not only named the ALPB pitcher of the year for a third straight season (2019, 2021 and 2022) — there was no season in 2020 due to COVID-19 — the team also named the entrance way "Daryl Thompson Drive" in his honor on the same night in which the club also had a bobblehead night giveaway in his likeness.