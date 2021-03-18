While the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic may have nixed the high school winter sports season for the region’s public school teams, a number of players who would have typically donned jerseys for Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools have been competing on weekends at the Southern Maryland Sports Complex.
Nearly every SMAC school is represented in the inaugural Southern Maryland Basketball League, although the teams are not affiliated with the schools and play under pseudonyms such as Pumas Elite, TFE Elite, Basketball 4Lyfe, SMD All-Stars and Blue Aces. Through the first five weeks, the Pumas Elite (4-0), comprised primarily on players from Thomas Stone High School, remain the league’s only unbeaten squad.
“This league is great,” said Pumas Elite forward Jerrell McCready, a senior at Stone who is looking to play for a Division I college next season. “We didn’t get to have a season, but here we get to play together.”
Pumas Elite guard Tevin Vinson, another Stone senior who is headed to Goucher College this fall, also has enjoyed the chance to play one final, belated season with his teammates.
“It was tough not to have a season, but this league has meant a lot,” Vinson said. “We’re having fun playing together for the last time. We still get to compete for a championship at the end.”
Blue Aces (3-2) forward Joseph Cottle, a senior at La Plata, admits the inaugural Southern Maryland Basketball League has been a blessing in disguise. Cottle intends to play two seasons for a junior college then transfer to a four-year school to complete his education.
“This league gives everyone here something to look forward to every weekend,” Cottle said. “It hurt not being able to have a senior season at La Plata, but this league gives us all a chance to play together one last time.”
Will Drakeford, who owns and operates the Southern Maryland Sports Complex which officially opened last summer, has enjoyed offering local high school basketball players the chance to compete during a year in which the 2020-21 season was nixed by the ongoing pandemic.
“It’s been a fast seven months,” Drakeford said of the initial events at the complex. “It’s great for the kids that they have a place to play. A lot of the kids on these teams are seniors and they had their final year basically taken away from them. So, this league gives them a chance to play together one last time before they head off to college.”
The Southern Maryland Basketball League runs through April 10, with a postseason tournament taking place April 17-20 capped by the tournament championship game. Drakeford also noted that an All-Star game is on tap for the following week, although the date and time for that contest has yet to be determined.
