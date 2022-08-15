Southern Maryland Sprinters Elite runners Zachary Pratt, Yeshua McKinley, Terrance Dorsey and Malcolm Brown celebrate their first-place medals for capturing the 1,600-meter relay at the AAU National Track & Field Championships along with coach Rohan Phipps, second from left.
More than a dozen members of the Southern Maryland Sprinters Elite made the trip to the AAU Track and Field National Championships earlier this month and they returned with a collective, grand sum of 17 medals, including several of the gold and silver variety.
Highlighting the weekend of action at the AAU National Championships, the Sprinters Elite quartet of Malcolm Brown, Terrance Dorsey, Yeshua McKinley and Zachary Pratt combined to capture the boys' 12-under 1,600-meter run (3:48.57). It was the team's only gold medal performance, but a genuine highlight for coach Rohan Phipps.
"We had so many very, very good finishes at AAU Nationals," said Phipps, a former member of the Jamaican track team and men's national soccer team. "So many of the boys who went to Nationals ran very well. I was so proud of the whole team. These kids have talent, but they're also very disciplined. They do well in school and they listen to their parents."
The Sprinters Elite also had a bevy of silver medal winners in individual events and relays. Brody Poyry, Emari Wright, Stevie Jeffery III and Tyrale Edmonds combined to take second in the boys' 10-under 1,600 (4:24.87). Doresy took second in the boys' 12-under 400 (53.84) and Christopher Quick was second in the 13-year-old boys' 400 (50.39).
"We have had so many kids come to the team and show a lot of improvement," said Phipps, who had previously been the track coach at McDonough High School. "I've had some boys come to me in the past year who ran for other teams and they used to beat some kids on our team until I started coaching those other kids."
In the same event in which Quick placed second, Waldorf resident Cameron Homer took sixth in the 13-year-old boys' 400 (52.21). Homer, Quick, Kholin Foote and Myles Theriot combined for sixth in the 14-year-old boys' 1,600 relay. Brandywine resident Sky Simmons finished seventh in the 13-year-old girls' 800 and Poyry was eighth in the 1,500.
"We had a national championship relay and a couple of other relays that did very well," Phipps said. "But the kids all realize how much they improved and how much better they can be if they continue to work hard. They know hard work, practice and dedication is the only way to get better. They're already looking forward to indoors and next year's outdoor season."