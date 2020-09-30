With their tournament set to begin this weekend, players in the Southern Maryland Tennis League convened at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick on Monday evening seeking to hone their skills one final time before the postseason matches commence.
In one of the more intriguing matches of the evening, McDonough High School junior Jason Haley edged Great Mills senior Tim Hash, 8-7 (4), in a match of generally contrasting styles. While Hash appeared intent on hitting everything with considerable velocity, Haley opted to counter with high lobs that often forced Hash to commit unforced errors on his returns.
"I tend to read how my opponent is playing before I try to figure out how I will play," Haley said after handing Hash his first setback of the fall. "If my opponent wants to hit lobs then I will hit the ball hard, but if he wants to hit the ball hard then I will just hit lobs right back. He hit the ball hard, but he got frustrated some times and hit the ball out."
Hash had rallied from a 7-4 deficit to force a tie-break set then gradually succumbed to Haley's tactics. Haley led 5-1 when the players switched sides then still led 8-4 when they switched again. Hash was hindered by a long return then Haley ended it with a short return that Hash hit into the net for match point.
"I've played some very good competition this summer," Haley said. "Now the goal is to play better in the tournament and hope to win it."
In an earlier girls' match on the same court, La Plata High School junior Kyza Nacua, the league's female summer champion, made quick work of Huntingtown's Calli Cunningham, 8-0. Nacua also welcomed the chance to play for another league title this fall and perhaps seek redemption against Northern freshman Dariann Adams, who bested her in their lone previous meeting.
"I definitely am looking forward to the tournament," Nacua said. "I plan to practice hard and play against my brothers [Kier Nacua and Harold Nacua]. I just want to keep getting stronger and improve my game. I always look forward to playing tough competition."
In another early match on Monday, Northern High School senior Will Rathgeb edged Harold Nacua, 6-4, 4-6, 10-7. On a busy night when tie-break sets were not uncommon, Rathgeb tuned up for this weekend's tournament with a gritty, three-set victory. Tournament play will commence on Saturday with finals likely for Tuesday evening.
Several other matches also proved contentious on Monday as players tuned up for the tournament. Huntingtown's Landon Currie edged Chopticon's Sam Nebel, 8-5, while Hurricanes' senior Jacob Krell rallied from a 6-2 deficit and edged Lackey senior Hunter Paulin, 8-7 (11-9). Leonardtown's Katilyn Abell defeated Huntingtown's Taylor Turley, 8-4. Hannah Staley blanked Karin Lozier, 8-0.
Several other players each had a pair of matches on Monday and all of them proved to be close contests. Ella Williams edged Riley Sydnor, 8-6, and Bella Rosacsco just nipped Sarah Naron, 7-5, 4-6, 1-0 (6). Rosasco then topped Williams, 8-5, and Naron edged Sydnor by the exact same score. Adams made quick work of Ashley Witcher, 8-1 and later Olivia Watkins topped Cunningham, 8-4.