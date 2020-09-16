In the opening weeks of the Southern Maryland Tennis League's fall season, the bevy of players from Southern Maryland Athletic Conference schools who convene at Hallowing Point Park each Tuesday have found the conditions ideal for enhancing their skills.
Huntingtown High School senior Jacob Krell, the league's summer champion, continued his winning ways on Tuesday with a 6-3, 6-1 victory over Samuel Nebel of Chopticon High School. Krell appeared to excel in all facets of his game on Tuesday while Nebel was able to prolong the match with an occasional service ace that caught the right corner of the area.
"I love playing in this league," Krell said. "Coach John [Niswander] does an amazing job putting this together each week. I was able to hit my serves more consistently the second set. My forehand was pretty good the whole match. [Sam] is a really good player. His serve is outstanding."
Lackey High School senior Hunter Paulin made quick work of Nicholas Minichino in their match, 6-1, 6-2, although Paulin repeatedly served underhand and occasionally drilled his overhand serve off the back fence. Minichino appeared overmatched when Paulin delivered his overhand serves on target, which prompted Paulin to occasionally serve underhand.
"I have been working on my underhand slice and my overhand slice," said Paulin, whose brother, Brandon Paulin, is the wrestling coach at Lackey and also the mayor of Indian Head. "I was able to hit most of them in. My forehand was okay. He's new, but he's going to be pretty good."
Northern High School freshman Dariann Adams, who bypassed the summer league, made her presence known by downing Kaitlyn Abell, the summer league runner-up, 6-1, 6-2. Adams served well throughout the match and hit her backhand and forehand returns consistently. Much of her previous prior playing experience occurred at Watkins Regional Park in Prince George's County.
"I like playing tennis and meeting new people," said Adams, who also swims each summer for Kings Landing in the Prince-Mont Swim League. "I just want to keep getting better. I'm looking forward to the spring season at Northern. I hope we get to play."
In other SMTL fall matches on Tuesday, Nebel rebounded from his earlier setback to Krell to down Andrew Hand, 6-3, 6-1; Isaac Reidenbaker defeated Cameron Holmes, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3; Hannah Staley upended Ella Williams, 6-0, 6-1; Bella Rosasco defeated Calli Cunningham, 6-2, 6-2; Riley Sydnor topped Taylor Turley, 7-5, 6-3, and Jason Haley edged William Rathgeb, 6-4, 6-4.