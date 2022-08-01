Abigail Seay, a rising freshman at Calvert High School, swings at a pitch delivered by Southern Maryland Thunder 14U coach Steve Ourlser on the first day of tryouts for the new squad at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick on Saturday evening.
Faith Johnson, a rising eighth grader, throws a pitch during the inaugural tryouts for the Southern Maryland Thunder 14U softball team on Saturday evening at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Southern Maryland Thunder 14U Softball coach Steve Ourlser talks to his prospective players at the team's initial tryouts on Saturday evening at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick
Only a compact group of potential players arrived for the initial tryouts for the Southern Maryland Thunder 14U softball team at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick on Saturday evening, but coach Steve Oursler and his prospective players were not dismayed by the modest turnout.
Oursler, who played baseball at St. John's College High School and the University of Maryland while his sisters, Megan Oursler and Renee Ourlser, were both standout softball players, had expected an even dozen players to participate in Saturday's initial tryouts. But Oursler and the half-dozen players on hand were all excited for practices throughout August.
"I was expecting a few more girls to be here tonight, but the girls that were here showed me something," said Oursler, whose son, Stevie Oursler, is a rising senior at Calvert High School where he is expected to be the starting quarterback for the Cavaliers this fall. "Overall, it was a good group. I think they have a good grasp of what it takes to compete and what I am going to expect from them."
Several of the girls who arrived for Saturday's Southern Maryland Thunder tryouts were donning jerseys of established programs, including the Northern Calvert Fury, the Bayside Blues and the Shamrocks, a Northern Virginia program that is primarily a feeder for Bishop O'Connell, a private school that competes in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference.
"I knew some of the girls here and some of the girls who were supposed to be here," said Faith Johnson, a rising eighth grader who donned a Fury jersey for the tryouts. "I think we they get everyone here we should have a good team. I really like pitching and playing shortstop and second base. I've been working more on my hitting to get ready for spring."
Abigail Seay, a rising freshman at Calvert High School where she plans to play field hockey in the fall and then softball for the reigning 2A state champions in the spring, also enjoyed a chance to display her hitting prowess while Oursler tossed several pitches from behind the temporary cage.
"I haven't pitched in a while, but I think I can hit pretty well," said Seay, who donned a Bayside Blues jersey for the tryouts and whose older sister and brother have already graduated from Calvert. "We didn't have a lot of girls here tonight, but I know some of them were sick and couldn't make it. But the girls that were here were pretty good."