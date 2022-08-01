Only a compact group of potential players arrived for the initial tryouts for the Southern Maryland Thunder 14U softball team at Hallowing Point Park in Prince Frederick on Saturday evening, but coach Steve Oursler and his prospective players were not dismayed by the modest turnout.

Oursler, who played baseball at St. John's College High School and the University of Maryland while his sisters, Megan Oursler and Renee Ourlser, were both standout softball players, had expected an even dozen players to participate in Saturday's initial tryouts. But Oursler and the half-dozen players on hand were all excited for practices throughout August.

