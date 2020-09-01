During the prolonged weekend of action at a virtually vacant Maryland International Raceway in Budds Creek, a pair of competitors with genuine local ties earned spots in the winners' circle on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 23, in IHRA events.
Donna Nelson, a Valley Lee resident and Leonardtown High School graduate, took home the $5,000 winners' share for capturing the Top E.T. final (6.905 seconds, 97.62 miles per hour) when she edged Tom Lakey of Suffolk, Va., for the top prize. A glimpse at the vast number of Nelson family members in the winners' circle photo underscored the significance of the triumph for the local connections.
"Almost everyone in my family was here tonight," Nelson said after prevailing in her red 1968 Camaro. "The only one missing was my husband, Mike Nelson, but that's because he is still recovering from back surgery. We love racing here. We've always enjoyed racing here. This track has always been like a second home for us. Even my grandson, Alex [Nelson] won the beginner event tonight."
Hunter Groat, a rising sophomore at Leonardtown High School where he competes in cross country, basketball and outdoor track, battled his way to the IHRA Junior Dragster title on Sunday. Groat, who credited his father, Jeff Groat, with much of his success, prevailed in the finals (8.136, 70.66) with a clean run while Davis Montgomery red-lighted.
"The car was good all weekend," Groat said. "I was happy to win tonight. My dad did an excellent job keeping it ready all weekend. I enjoy racing. I typically compete in 15 to 20 events each year. It might be a little less this year because of the virus. But it's something I love. I will see where it takes me."
While Groat competes in three sports at Leonardtown, he admitted his primary focus is basketball. Like other athletes who play basketball, he runs two different track seasons to maintain his stamina and endurance. Like his classmates, Groat will have to wait until the start of the New Year before contesting any sports at Leonardtown High due to restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Mike Upole of Glen Burnie took home the $2,500 winner's purse for taking the Modified E.T. class (5.983, 112.41), while Mechanicsville resident Freddy Harding captured the Real Street class in his 1995 Mustang (5.056, 137.55). Kurt Steding of Carnegie, Penn., captured the Pro-Mod final (3.739, 203.09).