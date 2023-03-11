Southern Sprinters Elite

Coaches and athletes among the Southern Sprinters Elite Track Club proudly display the numerous medals they attained while competing in the AAU Indoor Nationals in Virginia Beach last month.

 Photo by Francesca Henderson

Various members of the Southern Sprinters Elite Track Club, which calls Lackey High School home for training, performed well at the AAU Indoor National Championships last month and several of them took home multiple gold medals for their efforts in individual events and relays.

Southern Sprinters Elite members Brody Poyry, Bryce Owens, Cameron Homer, Camron Calloway, Chase Elliott, Colin Hackett, Danny Simmons Jr., Leila Wiseman, Macco Carter, Tysean Jeffery, Zayden Saxton, Stevie Jeffery III and Terrence Dorsey each garnered at least one gold medal for their performances in individual events or relays at AAU Indoor Nationals in Virginia Beach.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews