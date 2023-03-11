Various members of the Southern Sprinters Elite Track Club, which calls Lackey High School home for training, performed well at the AAU Indoor National Championships last month and several of them took home multiple gold medals for their efforts in individual events and relays.
Southern Sprinters Elite members Brody Poyry, Bryce Owens, Cameron Homer, Camron Calloway, Chase Elliott, Colin Hackett, Danny Simmons Jr., Leila Wiseman, Macco Carter, Tysean Jeffery, Zayden Saxton, Stevie Jeffery III and Terrence Dorsey each garnered at least one gold medal for their performances in individual events or relays at AAU Indoor Nationals in Virginia Beach.
"We had so many kids do great things," said Southern Sprinters Elite coach Rohan Phipps, a former member of the Jamaican national team alongside Usain Bolt. "A lot of the kids have really dropped time since last season. Our program continues to grow. One year ago we had a little over 20 kids and now we're at almost 50. We don't like to turn any of them away."
Homer won both the boys' 14U 200-meter dash (23.31) and 400 (50.97) and was also a member of one triumphant relay and finished second in the 60 (7.32). Likewise, Wiseman captured both the girls' 11U 60-meter dash (8.25) and 200 (27.11) and was also part of a relay that fared well.
"Cameron Homer has dropped time in both the 200 and the 400 this season," Phipps said. "Last year he was right around 52 [seconds] in the 400 and now he's hitting 50. Leila was maybe in the 30s last year in the 200, but the other week she ran 27 [seconds] at the indoor nationals. She's really come a long way over the last year."
Elliott took home a pair of gold medals as a member of the boys' 12U 800-meter relay (1:51.44) and 1,600 relay (4:21.45) along with Terrence Dorsey, Stevie Jeffery III and Zayden Saxton. Elliott also placed third in the 400 (1:02.68) and Saxton placed second in the 400 (1:02.12) and sixth in the 400.
"We have so many good relays, boys and girls," Phipps said. "Now we are already transitioning to the outdoor season I am expecting so many of them to do well. I am looking forward to seeing them do some great things this summer. A lot of these kids came to me because they needed a place to train. We don't like to turn them away. They learn a lot here and they stay off the streets."