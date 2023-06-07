The spring female athletes of the year may not have been part of a state team title this spring, but many of them performed well enough to capture state titles in individual events and played key roles in their respective squads advancing to the state championship game in several sports.
Girls lacrosse — Ella Rae Cox, Huntingtown, senior
The Hurricanes' goalie Ella Rae Cox came up big in many of the team's biggest games. Cox recorded 130 saves in 208 attempts (63% save rate) and limited Northern to two goals in the 'Canes regular season victory. In another contest against South River, Cox recorded 18 saves and helped her team preserve a narrow 8-7 victory over the Seahawks. Senior teammate Lily Greenwell notched 39 goals and added 31 draw controls, 26 ground balls and 11 assists. Calvert juniors Evelynn Buckmaster and Aurelia Moore each eclipsed the 100-goal plateau in their respective careers with the Cavaliers and both players, along with sophomore Charlotte Buckmaster, proved instrumental in leading the youthful squad to an 11-9 victory over Huntingtown to capture the 2A South Region title.
Girls tennis — Cleopatra Solomon, North Point, senior
Talented southpaw Cleopatra Solomon lived up to her role as the top seed in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference girls' singles tournament by capturing the title. Solomon made quick work of her foes through the first three rounds of the SMAC tournament then topped Leonardtown's Ally Dusch for the title in straight sets. Huntingtown High School junior Bella White and sophomore Lucy Staley combined to capture the SMAC and 3A South Region girls' doubles' titles then reached the 3A state championship match and concluded the season as state runner-ups. Great Mills' Leslie Pope combined with male teammate Ethan Torgesen to capture the SMAC and 3A South Region mixed doubles titles to earn a berth in the state quarterfinals.
Girls track and field — Corinne Ball, North Point, senior
Versatile Eagles' senior Corinne Ball captured a pair of 4A state titles to cap her final campaign. Ball won both the high jump (18 feet, 5.25 inches) and the triple jump (37 feet, 0.5 inches) and also anchored the Eagles' 800-meter relay that placed second at the state meet. Sophomore teammate Cohren Corbin took both the 100 and the 200, Great Mills junior Kayla Rorie took the 3A title in the 100 hurdles, Patuxent senior Taisiya Reid was the 2A champion in the long jump, Northern senior Annie Campbell captured the 3A shot put title, Patriots junior Abby Cope won the 3A discus crown and Calvert freshman Jada Williams-Greer was the 2A state champion in the shot put.
Softball — Emma DeBoer, Calvert, senior
In her final season with the Cavaliers, DeBoer led the Cavaliers to the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship, 2A South Region championship and the team's third consecutive appearance in the 2A state title game at the University of Maryland. In her final game in a Cavaliers' jersey, DeBoer limited Rising Sun High to one unearned run on five hits while fanning nine batters but the Cavaliers were handed a tough 1-0 setback to the Tigers in that contest at the University of Maryland in College Park. DeBoer finished the season with a 19-1 record and posted a 0.82 earned run average while fanning 185 batters in 119 innings of work in the circle and she also batted .493 with eight doubles, three triples and one homer at the plate. Senior teammates Grace Atherton, Lexi Drayer and Megan Chroniger also played key roles for the Cavaliers offensively and in the field for the SMAC champions and 2A state runner-ups.