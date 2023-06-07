Huntingtown High School senior Jimi Carter scored 70 goals for the Hurricanes this spring to lead the squad to the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys lacrosse championship and eventually a berth in the 2A state semifinals en route to being named the top boys lacrosse player in the conference.
Leonardtown High School senior Jacob Farren captured the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys singles tennis championship at North Point as the top seed heading into that tournament and has been selected as the top male tennis player for the 2023 spring season.
Huntingtown High School senior Domenion Jacobs captured the 3A state titles in both the 110-meter hurdles (14.48) and the 300 hurdles (37.87) en route to being named the top SMAC male athlete for the 2023 spring season.
Patuxent High School senior catcher Kaleb Elliott led the Panthers in hitting (.520) and was equally as important behind the plate calling pitches and helped the Panthers to reaching the 2A state championship game for a second consecutive season.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Submitted photo by Denise Shaw
Courtesy photo by Vashawne Gross
While none of the boys' teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference could garner a state title in their respective sports, several male athletes were able to earn individual states titles en route to being recognized as the top athlete in their sport this spring.
Boys lacrosse — Jimi Carter, Huntingtown, senior
Key member of the Hurricanes' successful unbeaten run through the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference regular season and championship game, Jimi Carter led the team with 70 goals and added 22 assists. Huntingtown won its second consecutive 2A South Region title and earned a berth in the 2A state semifinals where the Hurricanes suffered their lone setback of the season, 8-7, in overtime to eventual state champion Kent Island on a day when Carter had four goals in a losing cause. Teammates Nate Duvall, Zach Powell and Jackson Parker were also paramount to the Hurricanes' success throughout the regular season and postseason.
Boys tennis — Jacob Farren, Leonardtown, senior
Jacob Farren lived up to his role as the top seed in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Championship boys' singles tournament by capturing that title at North Point. Defending SMAC boys singles champion Herald Nacua settled for fourth in his title defense, but rebounded to capture the 2A South Region title and eventually earn a berth in the 2A state championship match before falling in straight sets. Great Mills' Ethan Torgesen teamed with Leslie Pope to capture the SMAC mixed doubles' title, the 3A South Region crown and later earned a spot in the 3A state semifinals.
Boys track and field — Domenion Jacobs, Huntingtown, junior
During a weekend in which SMAC male athletes earned gold medals in relays and individual events, Domenion Jacobs won a pair of 3A state titles. He proved best in both the 110-meter hurdles and the 300-meter hurdles on a weekend when numerous SMAC male athletes took home titles. Chopticon's 3,200-meter relay quartet of Bryce Dufrene, Nick Watson, Dominic Longobardi and Weston Carr prevailed, as did North Point's 400 relay team of Christian Muschette, Isaiah Coleman, Makai Young and Antoine Spencer. McDonough junior Kemond Felder captured the 2A state title in the 110 hurdles.
Baseball — Kaleb Elliott, Patuxent, senior
The Panthers' catcher Kaleb Elliott was instrumental in guiding the squad to its second consecutive berth in the 2A state championship game at Regency Furniture Stadium both at the plate and behind. Elliott led the Panthers by hitting .520 with one home run and 15 runs batted in and was also responsible for calling all of the pitches behind the plate. One of two Panthers heading to Chesapeake College, along with Cam Bott, Elliott was the top everyday player in the conference while SMAC coaches tabbed St. Charles pitcher Kydese Queen as the top hurler in the league.