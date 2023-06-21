While the Southern Sprinters Elite Track typically practice three evenings each week at Lackey High School, many of their recent accomplishments have taken place at various venues that require distant travels.

Southern Sprinters coach Rohan Phipps, a former elite track athlete himself as a member of the Jamaican squad that included world champion Jusain Bolt, has watched his 60 athletes improve over the course of the season and now he is hopeful many of them can use this weekend's regional track meet at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex as a springboard to the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, from July 29-Aug. 5.


  

