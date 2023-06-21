Several male members of the Southern Sprinters Elite Track team head down the stretch at Lackey High School during a practice last Thursday. The team will compete in a Regional Meet at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex this weekend looking to secure spots in the Junior Olympics in Iowa next month.
While the Southern Sprinters Elite Track typically practice three evenings each week at Lackey High School, many of their recent accomplishments have taken place at various venues that require distant travels.
Southern Sprinters coach Rohan Phipps, a former elite track athlete himself as a member of the Jamaican squad that included world champion Jusain Bolt, has watched his 60 athletes improve over the course of the season and now he is hopeful many of them can use this weekend's regional track meet at the Prince George's Sports & Learning Complex as a springboard to the Junior Olympics in Des Moines, Iowa, from July 29-Aug. 5.
"All spring this team has been doing some amazing things," Phipps said. "We have kids who have dropped time considerably. Some of these kids were running the 400 in 1:40 and now they're down to 1:20. We have a lot of talent in this area and I think we will have a number of kids do well at regionals and then go on to do big things at the Junior Olympics next month."
Among the more accomplished male athletes on the Southern Sprinters have been Cameron Homer, who competed in a major meet in Seattle last weekend, and Mickey Green Jr. and Messiah McKinley, both of which are heading into their junior year in high school.
"I have really improved a lot thanks to coach Phipps," said McKinley, a rising junior at Pallotti High School in Prince George's County. "He always pushes me to get better and tells me to run through the finish and reach and lift. My goal for the 400 is to go low 48 [seconds] or high 47 and in the 800 I want to go high 1:56 or low 1:57."
"I'm just coming off an injury, but I'm getting really close to 100 percent," said Green, a rising junior at Bullis High School in Montgomery County. "It's taken me a while to get back after being off four months, but I feel confident that I can make it to Junior Olympics. I want to get down to low 10 in the 100 and 21.20 in the 200."
Youthful Leila Wiseman, a rising sixth grader in Charles County with aspirations of attending Bullis in 2026, also has target times in mind for this weekend's regional meet. One of the top female athletes on the squad along with Madison Barnes, who also competed in Seattle last weekend, Wiseman wants to keep dropping time this summer in her two primary events.
"I want to get down to 12.50 in the 100 and 25.80 in the 200," Wiseman said of her two main sprints. "I want to take first place in both events and I want to take [personal records]. There is going to be a lot of competition at that meet. But I want to keep pushing myself to get faster and look forward to facing other fast girls in my events."