Thomas Stone High School's Derek Brown looks for an open teammate as St Charles defense Kordell Batten keeps close watch on the Cougars' guard. Stone took a 54-51 lead into the fourth quarter but the Spartans emerged with a 74-69 victory over the Cougars last Friday.
Thomas Stone High School's Derek Brown looks for an open teammate as St. Charles Tajir Webster defender keeps close watch. Stone took a tepid lead into the fourth quarter but the Spartans emerged with a 74-69 victory over the Cougars last Friday.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In a game that featured well over a dozen lead changes and was considerably closer than the final score indicated, the St. Charles High School boys basketball team edged visiting Thomas Stone 74-69 last Friday evening, Jan. 27, in a contentious Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash to avenge an earlier setback to the Cougars.
St. Charles (10-6 overall, 6-1 in the SMAC) opened the game on an 8-0 run, but the Spartans would eventually face minor deficits at the end of the first and third quarters, respectively. St. Charles would eventually find a way to finish the game as it started, closing out the final 90 seconds on a 5-2 run to avenge a prior 75-62 setback at Stone exactly seven weeks earlier.
"I think we were just able to find a little more energy over the last two or three minutes,' said St. Charles boys' basketball coach Brett Campbell, whose team will face Patuxent this evening. "All week long the guys have been reminded about the final score of the previous meeting. It's been written down on the board all week just so they would remember what happened the first time we played them over at their place."
Stone (9-6, 6-2) had started quickly several nights earlier in a 62-53 victory over Westlake in another key SMAC contest, but last Friday evening the Cougars were a little slow out of the blocks and spotted the Spartans an early 8-0 lead. But Stone rallied to forge a 19-18 lead at the end of the first quarter and the two squads were tied at 33-all at the intermission.
Both teams again seemed virtually inseparable in a frenetic third quarter, one in which the lead changed hands 10 times and there were four occasions in which the game was tied. But again it was Stone that finished the frame with a little more fervor to take a 54-51 lead into the fourth quarter and the Cougars actually added to it to start the final frame.
"We knew it was going to be a good game with them," said Stone coach Dale Lamberth, whose team will travel to North Point this evening. "I just think we had a three-minute stretch there in the fourth quarter when we had a few turnovers and missed some open shots and they were able to get some second chance baskets. But we're going to be okay."
After Jonas Agyeman opened the fourth quarter with a pair of free throws to give Stone a 56-51 lead, St. Charles responded with an 8-0 run with Danan "Diggy" Holloway accounting for the final six of them for a 59-56 Spartans' lead. Micah Agyeman hit a three-pointer to tie it for Stone, but Shamir Taylor answered with a three-pointer of his own to give the hosts a tepid advantage they would never relinquish.
Stone, however, did make things interesting over the last five minutes. The Cougars got to within one point twice, the last time on a three-pointer from Jonas Agyeman and after Holloway countered with two more baskets inside for a 69-64 lead, Jonas Agyeman answered with another three-pointer to trim the gap to 69-67 with 2:15 remaining.
St. Charles was able to rebuff another Stone rally on buckets inside from Kordell Batten and Tajir Webster and Jonas Agyeman just missed on a pair of three-point attempts from the left corner that circled the rim before rolling off of it. Joell Young hit one of two free throws for the Spartans with 7.1 seconds remaining to seal the verdict.