In a game that featured well over a dozen lead changes and was considerably closer than the final score indicated, the St. Charles High School boys basketball team edged visiting Thomas Stone 74-69 last Friday evening, Jan. 27, in a contentious Southern Maryland Athletic Conference clash to avenge an earlier setback to the Cougars.

St. Charles (10-6 overall, 6-1 in the SMAC) opened the game on an 8-0 run, but the Spartans would eventually face minor deficits at the end of the first and third quarters, respectively. St. Charles would eventually find a way to finish the game as it started, closing out the final 90 seconds on a 5-2 run to avenge a prior 75-62 setback at Stone exactly seven weeks earlier.


