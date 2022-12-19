During a busy afternoon in the annual DMV Tip-Off Classic at North Point on Saturday, the St. Charles High School boys basketball team was seeking to enhance its local reputation by facing a non-county foe in the middle portion of the event and the Spartans obliged with a 57-53 victory over Osbourn High of Virginia.

St. Charles (3-2) had suffered a 75-62 setback at Thomas Stone one night earlier and the Spartans fell behind early against Osbourn on Saturday afternoon. St. Charles had connected on a woeful 9 of 29 free throws (31 percent) in the loss at Stone and Spartans' coach Brett Campbell had lamented the team's defensive effort in its two early losses.


