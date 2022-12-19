During a busy afternoon in the annual DMV Tip-Off Classic at North Point on Saturday, the St. Charles High School boys basketball team was seeking to enhance its local reputation by facing a non-county foe in the middle portion of the event and the Spartans obliged with a 57-53 victory over Osbourn High of Virginia.
St. Charles (3-2) had suffered a 75-62 setback at Thomas Stone one night earlier and the Spartans fell behind early against Osbourn on Saturday afternoon. St. Charles had connected on a woeful 9 of 29 free throws (31 percent) in the loss at Stone and Spartans' coach Brett Campbell had lamented the team's defensive effort in its two early losses.
"We missed a lot of free throws against Stone and it was already the second time that we had given up at least 75 points," Campbell said. "During all of 2015-2017 we had only given up 75 points once and here we have already done it twice this season. But it was a much better defensive effort in the second half, although I did not like the start."
Osbourn (4-5) led 21-14 at the end of the first quarter, but the Spartans gradually trimmed the deficit to a single point at 23-22 with just over a minute remaining in the half. St. Charles had sliced the margin considerably by reverting to its stoic defensive style and from buckets inside from junior Tajir Webster (8 points), junior Chris Brown (13 points) and sophomore Joell Young.
"We had to do a better job of rebounding and playing defense," said Brown, who was named the game's Most Valuable Player while leading the Spartans with 13 points. "We did much better in the fourth quarter. We started to trust each other more. Our goals are SMAC, regions and states and see how far we can go."
St. Charles trailed 25-22 at the intermission and by as many as six points early in the third quarter. But the Spartans rallied to draw even on several occasions as junior Shamir Taylor posted a conventional three-point play then Brown connected on a three-point field goal and Taylor and Webster added a pair of free throws to bring the Spartans even at 34-all.
Osbourn led by one point at the end of the third quarter and by as many as three points on three different occasions to start the fourth. But the Spartans forged their first lead of the second half at 48-46 on consecutive buckets inside from Young and Webster, only to see Osbourn regain it twice, the last time on a three-pointer from Tayvyon Fashion with 1:20 remaining.
But the remaining 80 seconds belonged to the Spartans. A layup inside from Webster brought them even at 53-all then a conventional three-point play from Brown lifted them to a 56-53 advantage with 40 seconds remaining and Taylor added a free throw with 12.1 seconds to play to seal it.