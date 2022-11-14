St. Charles senior quarterback Kevin Taylor takes a snap during Friday's Class 3A East Regional final at Northern. St. Charles topped the hosting Patriots by a final score of 22-15 to advance to the state quarterfinals, where the Spartans will travel to play top-seeded Atholton.
St. Charles senior quarterback Kevin Taylor takes a snap during Friday's Class 3A East Regional final at Northern. St. Charles topped the hosting Patriots by a final score of 22-15 to advance to the state quarterfinals, where the Spartans will travel to play top-seeded Atholton.
Photo by John Niswander
Northern quarterback TJ Lattimore drops back to pass during Friday's Class 3A East Regional final versus the visiting St. Charles Spartans. The Patriots fell to St. Charles by a final score of 22-15.
There are not many guarantees in life, but for the last four years, Northern and St. Charles seemed guaranteed to meet in the playoffs, and this season was no different.
Meeting for the eighth time in the last four seasons, St. Charles got the better of the hosts, defeating the top-seeded and defending state champion Northern Patriots by 22-15 in Friday’s Class 3A East Regional Final.
“I told our team to really enjoy this because this win is big,” Spartans head coach Patrick Orndoff said with a smile, dripping from a water shower after celebrating with the team. “We got that monkey off our back. There's a great phrase in a book that I read that says, ‘You win or learn,’ and I told our guys I was tired of learning from Northern and it was time they learned from us. I'm really proud out of the guys, and the defensive staff put together a nice game plan.”
Northern (8-2 overall) led 7-0 midway through the second quarter on a six-yard touchdown run on a 77-yard touchdown drive, but the Spartans (8-3 overall) responded with back-to-back touchdown drives.
Spartans quarterback Kevin Taylor snuck into the end zone for the visitor’s first score and recovered an onside kick before Taylor scrambled in for a touchdown on a fourth-down and five, 14-yard scramble for six.
At the half Northern trailed 14-7, and the Spartans were the first ones to score in the second half.
Demarco Fleming added to the visitor’s advantage on a one-yard touchdown run up the middle and Taylor’s pass to Keyon Washington for the two-point conversion put the Spartans in front 22-7 midway through the third.
“It felt good that coach trusted me for that run,” Fleming said with a smile. “I love that trust and this was a big win.”
The defending state champions would not go away and answered with a touchdown drive to cut the deficit in half on a nine-yard touchdown strike from quarterback TJ Lattimore to senior Ricky Lewis.
Late in the fourth, Northern was stopped after reaching the St. Charles 34-yard line and Taylor and the Spartans offense ran out the final four minutes and 15 seconds to secure the upset road victory.
“I went out there and trusted my teammates and knew we could get this win,” Spartans linebacker Awwal Osinuga stated.
Northern head coach Rich Holzer had time to reflect on how far his young squad grew after the program lost more than 20 seniors last season when they were state champions.
“We only had two starters returning on each side of the ball and the talk before the season was we were going to be down, but we weren’t,” Holzer said. “I think it's a testament to these kids. They worked so hard all year. We grew up a lot, but we're still young and learning.”
The Spartans will travel to face top-seeded Atholton of Howard county in the state quarterfinals later this week.