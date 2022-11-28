After previous playoff victories over defending 3A state champion Northern High School and previously unbeaten Atholton High of Howard County, the St. Charles High football team was looking to continue its unprecedented postseason run when the Spartans ventured to Oakdale High in Frederick County last Friday night for the 3A state semifinals.

But after road victories against Northern and Atholton, St. Charles saw its Cinderella season come to an end last Friday night when the Spartans were edged by host Oakdale 27-22. While the Bears earned the right to face Damascus in the 3A state championship game this Saturday evening at Navy, the Spartans' season came to a belated end.


