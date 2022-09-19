St. Charles High School running back Ahmad Griffith looks to avoid Leonardtown defender Zach Meade in the first quarter of last Friday night's contest. The Spartans lasted for a 28-27 victory over the Raiders in a clash of previously undefeated Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams.
Leonardtown High School running back Matthew Berry looks to follow the lead block of teammate Gannon Brooks in the first quarter of last Friday's game at St. Charles. Berry and the Raiders led on several occasions but the Spartans eventually prevailed 28-27 in a clash of previously undefeated Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams.
St. Charles High School quarterback Kevin Taylor launches a pass downfield just before being contacted by a Leonardtown defender last Friday night. The Spartans lasted for a 28-27 victory over the Raiders in a battle of previously undefeated Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams.
Leonardtown High School kicker Matt Parsons attempts a potential game-winning 34-yard field goal in the final minute of play at St. Charles last Friday night. Parsons pushed the kick wide right and the host Spartans held on for a 28-27 victory over the Raiders in a battle of previously undefeated Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Football coaches often stress the importance of special teams and reference those plays as one-third of the game, although last Friday night in St. Charles High's 28-27 victory over visiting Leonardtown in a clash of previously unbeaten teams their impact was genuinely exponentially higher.
St. Charles (3-0) literally attained three-fourths of its points via special teams in some respect on Friday night as the Spartans' senior Kordell Batten returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and later returned a punt 62 yards to set up the hosts at the Raiders' five-yard-line. St. Charles also blocked a punt that resulted in a touchdown.
"One thing I kept reminding my assistant coaches, some of them played at North Point when I was an assistant there, that Leonardtown is a lot better now than they were when you played them," said St. Charles coach Patrick Orndoff, whose team will next host defending 3A state champion Northern High School (3-0) in a contest pitting the final two remaining undefeated teams in SMAC. "[Coach] Justin [Cunningham] has done a great job with that program. That was a great game tonight."
Leonardtown (2-1), which had not yielded a single point in its two previous wins against Huntingtown and McDonough, nearly overcame all of those special teams miscues to remain unbeaten. The Raiders' kick coverage was genuinely suspect although they marched deep into St. Charles territory in the final minute of play where kicker Matt Parsons just pushed a 34-yard field goal attempt wide right with 42 seconds remaining.
"One thing I always preach to these guys is to come out playing with a lot of energy on special teams," said Leonardtown coach Justin Cunningham, whose team will host North Point (1-2) this Friday evening. "I was sick when they ran the opening kickoff back. We played so well, but it's tough to walk away from here after such a tough loss. I'm going to be sick about it for a while."
Leonardtown may have yielded a number of big plays on special teams, but the Raiders offense immediately countered most of them. In fact, on its opening possession after allowing Batten to score a touchdown on the opening kickoff, Raiders' quarterback Drelyen Howard connected with Travis Johnson on a 61-yard scoring strike that gave the visitors a 7-6 lead.
Leonardtown added to its advantage on its next possession when the Raiders went 58 yards in six plays and Howard connected with junior wide receiver Aaron Green on a 16-yard scoring strike for a 14-6 lead. St. Charles drew even in the second quarter when Ahmad Griffith scored on a one-yard plunge, but the Raiders forged a 21-14 halftime lead when Howard hit Green again on a 60-yard strike.
St. Charles regained the lead in the third quarter when Batten returned a punt 62 yards to the Raiders' five-yard line and four plays later Spartans' quarterback Kevin Taylor scored on a six-yard run then Griffith added the two-point conversion for a 22-21 lead. The Spartans then blocked a Raiders' punt and Xavier Battle recovered the loose ball in the end zone for a touchdown and 28-21 lead.
Leonardtown nearly drew even in the fourth quarter when Howard scored from one-yard out on a keeper, but the Raiders bypassed the extra point attempt from Matt Parsons for an errant two-point try. Leonardtown went 30 yards in its final possession to put Parsons in position to give the Raiders the lead, but his 34-yard field goal attempt went wide right with 42 seconds remaining.
St. Charles will look to continue its winning ways this Friday against Northern, which downed Great Mills 34-12 last Friday in another clash of previously unbeaten teams. The Patriots defeated the Spartans twice last fall, including a 3A South Region meeting in Owings. But Northern will be the visiting team this Friday as the Spartans will host their fourth straight game to start the season.