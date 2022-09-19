Football coaches often stress the importance of special teams and reference those plays as one-third of the game, although last Friday night in St. Charles High's 28-27 victory over visiting Leonardtown in a clash of previously unbeaten teams their impact was genuinely exponentially higher.

St. Charles (3-0) literally attained three-fourths of its points via special teams in some respect on Friday night as the Spartans' senior Kordell Batten returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and later returned a punt 62 yards to set up the hosts at the Raiders' five-yard-line. St. Charles also blocked a punt that resulted in a touchdown.

