During a season that had seen the squad attain numerous milestones, including a notable by one senior, the St. Charles High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday evening in a 67-31 setback against Howard High in a 3A state semifinal at North Point.

St. Charles (23-4) had earned its first Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship two weeks earlier on its home floor with a 70-40 victory over Lackey and later the Spartans garnered their first 3A South Region crown with a gritty 51-48 triumph over River Hill. In reality, Tuesday's lopsided loss occurred after St. Charles had opened the state semifinal game against Howard in moderately promising fashion.


