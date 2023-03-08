St. Charles High School senior Mia Johnson prepares to take a shot from the perimeter as Howard's Jenna Jetter keeps close watch. Johnson and the Spartans led briefly early but were eventually toppled by Jetter and the Lions 67-31 in the 3A state semifinals at North Point on Tuesday.
St. Charles High School senior guard Amoni Taylor dribbles past Howard guard Samiyah Nasir and looks for an open teammate in the second half of Tuesday's 3A state semifinal game at North Point. Taylor and the Spartans led briefly early but eventually saw their season ended by the Lions 67-31 on Tuesday.
St. Charles High School senior Mia Johnson heads to the free throw line for the final two foul shots of her high school career for the Spartans on Tuesday at North Point. Johnson and the Spartans led briefly against Howard but were eventually toppled by the Lions 67-31 in the 3A state semifinals.
During a season that had seen the squad attain numerous milestones, including a notable by one senior, the St. Charles High School girls basketball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday evening in a 67-31 setback against Howard High in a 3A state semifinal at North Point.
St. Charles (23-4) had earned its first Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship two weeks earlier on its home floor with a 70-40 victory over Lackey and later the Spartans garnered their first 3A South Region crown with a gritty 51-48 triumph over River Hill. In reality, Tuesday's lopsided loss occurred after St. Charles had opened the state semifinal game against Howard in moderately promising fashion.
St. Charles got on the board first when junior Jadyn Forbes connected on a three-point field goal and minutes later senior Amoni Taylor sank a pair of free throws to give the Spartans a 5-3 edge. But that would prove to be St. Charles' final lead of the night as Howard countered with a 6-0 run before senior Mia Johnson scored and the Lions added the final four points of the opening frame for a modest 13-7 lead.
"I thought we came out with good energy and we actually had the lead early," said St. Charles coach Derrelle Smith, whose team had reeled off 13 consecutive victories heading into Tuesday. "But then once they started making shots and we started missing, it just got away from us. Give Howard credit. They played good, fundamental basketball and really good defense and we could't make our shots."
Howard (25-1), which earned the right to face defending 3A state champion Poly in a rematch of last year's title tilt this Friday evening at the University of Maryland, embarked on an improbable run late in the first quarter and well into the second. The Lions ended the first quarter with a pair of buckets inside for a 13-7 advantage then promptly scored the first 18 points of the second quarter to complete an emphatic 22-0 run that Taylor finally ended with a pair of free throws.
"I thought we did a really good job playing team defense," said Howard coach Scott Robinson, whose team posted its 13th consecutive victory on Tuesday. "We wanted to take away their dribble, drive to the basket and make them take some shots. Our rebounding was excellent and we didn't give up any second chance points in the second quarter."
Howard opened the second quarter barrage with a layup inside from Gabrielle Kennerly and that was followed by a pair of three-pointers from Jenna Jetter and buckets inside from Samiyah Nasir, Kennerly and Meghan Yarnevich. The Lions scored the first 18 points of the second quarter, extending the run to 22-0 over eight minutes, before St. Charles finally answered with a pair of free throws from Jhenea Johnson with 2:07 left in the half.
Howard owned a commanding 38-10 lead at the intermission then promptly started the third quarter with a 9-0 run highlighted by seven straight points from Yarnevich, including a three-pointer.
Mia Johnson finally ended that Spartans' skid with a three-pointer of her own, although it marked the team's first field goal since she had a layup with 1:30 left in the first quarter.
"I thought we had a lot to be proud of this year," said Mia Johnson, who attained the 1,000-point milestone in her career two months earlier in a 65-10 victory over Thomas Stone. "We won our first SMAC championship, we won our first region championship and we made it to the state semifinals for the first time."
"This was my first year playing for St. Charles and I can say this was the best team that I've ever been a part of," added St. Charles junior McKenzie Thomas.