Northern football tops St Charles

St. Charles High School quarterback Jason Taylor rolls out to his right looking for an open receiver in last season’s 3A South Region contest at Northern. St. Charles started quickly and scored two defensive touchdowns but the Patriots eventually prevailed 48-34.

As his team prepares for the season opener against conference and county foe, Westlake, St. Charles coach Patrick Orndoff is approaching the fall campaign with genuine cautious optimism. While Orndoff admits his starting units and their immediate backups will be formidable, his primary concerns looking forward evolve around the Spartans’ depth since the roster will include fewer than 40 players.

“I was a little surprised, even shocked, to see that our numbers had fallen off so much,” said Orndoff, a longtime former assistant coach at rival North Point before taking over the helm with the Spartans. “There were years when we had over 60 kids and one year we had more than 80 tryout for varsity. My one’s and two’s are all very good, but I just don’t have the depth that I had in the past.”

