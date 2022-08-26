St. Charles High School quarterback Jason Taylor rolls out to his right looking for an open receiver in last season’s 3A South Region contest at Northern. St. Charles started quickly and scored two defensive touchdowns but the Patriots eventually prevailed 48-34.
As his team prepares for the season opener against conference and county foe, Westlake, St. Charles coach Patrick Orndoff is approaching the fall campaign with genuine cautious optimism. While Orndoff admits his starting units and their immediate backups will be formidable, his primary concerns looking forward evolve around the Spartans’ depth since the roster will include fewer than 40 players.
“I was a little surprised, even shocked, to see that our numbers had fallen off so much,” said Orndoff, a longtime former assistant coach at rival North Point before taking over the helm with the Spartans. “There were years when we had over 60 kids and one year we had more than 80 tryout for varsity. My one’s and two’s are all very good, but I just don’t have the depth that I had in the past.”
As is the case with the other 13 teams in the SMAC, St. Charles is playing the second year of a two-year schedule with the primary difference being the reversal of home and away games from one year ago. After opening the season with four straight road games last fall, St. Charles will open with four consecutive home games this season then play four of its final games on the road, including its last three.
“Last year we opened with four straight road games, which was tough, but at least at the end we had four of our last five games at home which felt like it could give us some momentum heading into playoffs,” Orndoff said. “This year it’s great that we get four home games to start, but now it means we will be on the road for four of our last five and our last three starting with North Point.”
St. Charles graduated quarterback Justin Palmer, but the Spartans appear to have an immediate replacement in Kevin Taylor. St. Charles will also have three returning starters on the offensive line and mainstay Kordell Batton is a playmaker on both sides of the ball. St. Charles has three former North Point players as assistant coaches this fall.