Chilly, overcast, windy conditions eventually yielded to a light, cold rain for the last three events on Tuesday when a quartet of Southern Maryland Athletic Conference teams gathered for a conference outdoor track and field meet at St. Charles High School, but the elements hardly proved detrimental to the bright outlook for a bevy of participants.
North Point went 3-0 in both the boys and girls meets. The Eagles boys downed Calvert 91-46, upended St. Charles 95-39 and toppled Lackey 105-29. The North Point girls defeated Calvert 86-40, bested Lackey 84-35, and topped St. Charles 86-33. Both the Calvert boys and St. Charles girls went 2-1 during the quad meet.
North Point High School senior Christian Homer, who has already signed with McDaniel College for football where he also plans to run track, continued his prowess in the triple jump on Tuesday by winning the boys' portion of that event with a best jump of 40 feet, eight inches. Although admittedly not his best performance in that event as an Eagle, Homer has already set lofty goals for the remainder of the spring.
"Today was okay, but my best in the triple jump is 42 feet and I want to get to 43-10 at states," said Homer, who is one of the senior captains on the North Point track team. "I think the main thing is staying focused on the phases and getting loose. Today it was tough to get warmed up because of the weather, but usually I can get warmed and ready for my event."
Fellow North Point senior Dena Stallings also took the first small steps toward putting the finishing touches on her final season with the Eagles. Stallings opened the meet by running the anchor leg of the North Point 3,200-meter relay that won and later, with the rain arriving and gradually intensifying near sunset, Stallings captured the 800 (2:38.9) by overhauling Calvert senior Kristen Prince in the final 100 yards.
Prince, among the top distance runners in SMAC throughout her career while running cross country, indoor and outdoor for the Cavaliers, had bypassed the fragmented indoor season with a minor tendon injury in her right knee. Tuesday afternoon offered her the first chance to compete since the cross country season ended and she won the 1,600 (5:45.6) before running second to Stallings in the 800.
"It felt great just to be out here running again," said Prince, who has committed to Saint Vincent College for cross country and track and intends to sign her National Letter of Intent this month. "My main goal this season is to qualify for states in the 3,200 [two mile] and [Calvert coach John] Major wants me to make it for the 1,600, but I'm not sure how that is going to go."
North Point's Corinne Ball captured both the girls' 100 hurdles (15.0) and the 300 hurdles. Antoine Spencer won the 100 (10.9) and Cameron Brown took the 200 (23.2). Calvert's Antonio Struhar captured the 400 (52.4) and teammate Jack Hartsig won the 800 (2:05.9).
St. Charles' Sydney Watson captured the girls' 100 (12.6) and Spartans' teammates Aaliyah Ruth prevailed in the 200 (27.7) while Andrew Miller captured the 1,600 (4:52.0). Lackey's Iiyana Taylor-Sparks (16-02.50) and Cenia Simms (14-05.00) finished one-two in the girls' high jump on Tuesday.