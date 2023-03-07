Last Saturday afternoon the last two remaining Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball teams with potential state title aspirations saw their seasons come to an end roughly two hours apart as both Thomas Stone and St. Charles were upended in their respective state quarterfinal contests.

Two days after toppling Great Mills for the 3A South Region title, St. Charles (15-4) suffered a 60-53 setback at Frederick on Saturday afternoon. St. Charles had won the SMAC championship game over Great Mills and later eliminated the Hornets from state title contention in the region finals, but on Saturday afternoon the Spartans were upended by the Cadets in the state quarters.


Twitter: @TedSoMdNews