Thomas Stone High School’s Derek Brown looks for an open teammate as St. Charles defender Kordell Batten keeps close watch on the Cougars’ guard. Stone took a 54-51 lead into the fourth quarter but the Spartans emerged with a 74-69 victory over the Cougars in the Jan. 27 game.
St. Charles High School junior Chris Brown goes up for a dunk on Wednesday evening as the Spartans topped Great Mills 71-64 to capture the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys championship at St. Charles High in Waldorf on Feb. 22.
Thomas Stone High School boys basketball player Jonas Agyeman drives to the basket between two North Point defenders in a Feb. 3 contest. Agyeman and the Cougars were upended by the host Eagles 62-59 on that occasion.
Thomas Stone High School sophomore Jonas Agyeman, shown here attempting a free throw against La Plata in a 2A South Region playoff game, will be one of the key returning players for the Cougars next winter after their 2022-23 season ended with a 63-59 loss at Wicomico on Saturday.
The St. Charles High School boys team poses with the ceremonial plaque after capturing the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championship game by defeating Great Mills 71-64 on Wednesday night.
Last Saturday afternoon the last two remaining Southern Maryland Athletic Conference boys basketball teams with potential state title aspirations saw their seasons come to an end roughly two hours apart as both Thomas Stone and St. Charles were upended in their respective state quarterfinal contests.
Two days after toppling Great Mills for the 3A South Region title, St. Charles (15-4) suffered a 60-53 setback at Frederick on Saturday afternoon. St. Charles had won the SMAC championship game over Great Mills and later eliminated the Hornets from state title contention in the region finals, but on Saturday afternoon the Spartans were upended by the Cadets in the state quarters.
"Other than maybe like a five, six-minute stretch in the third quarter I thought we were even with them, maybe even a little better," said St. Charles coach Brett Campbell. "We had a slight lead at halftime, but they opened the third quarter with a 9-0 run and they were basically up anywhere from four to eight points most of the second half."
Although the Spartans were unable to attain their ultimate goal of a 3A state title, Campbell admitted there was ample reason to be proud of the 2022-2023 season. St. Charles had started the season slowly, but eventually they earned a berth in their fourth SMAC championship game in the last five seasons, won that, and then defeated Great Mills for the 3A South Region title.
"At the start of the year, we were basically in eighth place in the conference," Campbell said. "We started to play better as the season went and eventually we got to the SMAC championship game. We beat Great Mills in that game, which was big because they had beaten us by two points earlier in the season. Then we went there and beat them by 10 in the region final, so you could see the margin was more favorable for us each time."
Thomas Stone, which had upended longtime SMAC and county rival and defending 2A state champion Westlake two days earlier by 59-56 in the rubber match between those squads this winter, saw its season come to an end on Saturday afternoon when the Cougars fell to Wicomico High 63-59 in one of four 2A state quarterfinals.
Thomas Stone led by as many as six points in the fourth quarter, but the Cougars did not have an answer for Wicomico senior Antwan Wilson, who scored 19 of his game-high 43 points in the final frame. Wicomico players also attempted 17 free throws in the fourth quarter, while Stone only got to the foul line for a grand sum of two attempts in the final eight minutes.
"I don't think I have ever had a player score on us the way that [Wilson] did the other day," said Thomas Stone coach Dale Lamberth. "We knew he was their main offensive threat. I thought we had done a good job on him through the first three quarters. But overall it was a good season. We only lose two seniors and I have three starters back to build around for next year."
Like St. Charles, Stone had actually started the season slowly but improved over the course of the slate and eventually garnered the 2A South Region title courtesy of a gritty, 59-56 victory over defending 2A state champion and longtime SMAC and county rival Westlake. On Saturday afternoon, the Cougars held their own at Wicomico before eventually seeing their season end in the 2A state quarterfinals.