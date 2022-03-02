Tuesday afternoon marked the beginning of a new month and the start of the spring sports tryouts across the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference. And, for athletes at two of the three St. Mary's public high schools, it marked the dawn of a new era.
Senior girls lacrosse players from both Leonardtown and Great Mills High Schools had the chance to set foot on their new turf fields for the first time, although tryouts and practices were still held on adjacent practice fields. Leonardtown's field was complete with rubber pellets added, while Great Mills was slated to have the pellets in place on Wednesday.
"It feels great being able to walk across the new field," said Leonardtown senior Promise Morgan, whose team will host Lackey in the season opener for both squads on March 21. "Having this new field put in for my senior season is great. I can't wait until we start playing games on it. We have a lot of teams we're looking forward to playing and now we get to have games on a new field."
Leonardtown athletic director Bruce Henderson commended the crew for its dedication to the project, one that involved over 50 2,000-pound bags of pellets and more than a dozen truck loads of sand. As crews put the finishing touches on the field Tuesday afternoon, Henderson harkened back on the process that began perhaps 20 years ago.
"This is the culmination of a lot of years of hard work by a lot of people," Henderson said. "We thought this was going to happen as early as 1996, but it didn't. We got so much support from the county commissioners, the county, parents and local companies who all wanted to see this finally happen. This was a cumulative effort from a large group of people."
Anna DiRenzo, who also played field hockey for the school in the fall, welcomed the first chance to set foot on the new turf field on Tuesday afternoon and relished the chance to practice and play games on it this spring.
"I really can't wait for our first game," DiRenzo said. "It's really amazing that we get to have the chance to play on this field my senior year. Now all the schools in St. Mary's County will have turf fields. I'm really looking forward to having the Calvert County teams come here and play us. It's definitely going to make for faster play."
Chopticon High School's field is still a work in progress, but is expected to be done sometime later this month.
Great Mills senior Drue Harney, who also played field hockey for the school last fall, enjoyed the chance to join senior teammates Ella Bowes, Elana Frazier and others on a brief trek across the new manmade terrain.
"It's great that we have a chance to play on a new turf field," said Harney, daughter of longtime St. Mary's College of Maryland men's basketball coach Chris Harney. "It's too bad we didn't have it installed for the fall season. I think it's going to make for better play and faster play. I think the ball is going to take true hops when you go to pick up ground balls."
The fields cost between $1 million and $1.5 million each to build, according to previous comments by school officials.
Mike Watson, the supervisor of athletics for St. Mary's public school system, admitted this week that he was eager to see the finished products at Leonardtown and Great Mills this week. Watson noted that Chopticon had experienced some delays due to weather that impacted the field conditions, but expected the new field turf to be completed in time for the season opener on March 21.
"I'm proud of the work that everyone has done to make this happen across St. Mary County public schools," Watson said in a phone interview on Tuesday. "All of the crews did a fantastic job getting the fields ready at Leonardtown and Great Mills. Chopticon had some weather issues that caused them to start a little late, but their turf is arriving [March 2] and should be ready in time for the first game on March 21."