Players from the St. Mary's Soccer 2008 Strikers Red Premier team take part in a practice earlier this month prior to capturing the EDP Cup Spring Showcase in New Jersey and their pending trip to the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championships in Orlando, Fla., July 17-23.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Submitted photo by Mark Pinkel
After enjoying a perfect run through their statewide competition and later earning the EDP Cup Spring Showcase Top Flight Championship in New Jersey to solidify its status as one of the best teams on the east coast, the St. Mary's Soccer 2008 Strikers Red Premier squad will set its sights on the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship in Florida July 17-23.
Coached by Mark Pinkel, an assistant boys soccer coach at Leonardtown High School, the SMS Strikers Red Premier squad collected three straight wins — two by shutout — to garner the EDP Cup in New Jersey last weekend. Goalie John Watts, who limited three foes to a total of one goal in that tournament, was named to the Best XI all-tournament team.
"We have gotten consistent play from all of our defenders all season," Pinkel said. "Defender Caleb Phillips has led the defense all year, with central midfielders Lincoln Bauer and Noah Kowalko have done an excellent job creating goal scoring opportunities and controlling the flow of matches. We have also been fortunate that our goals have been coming from multiple players."
With Watts in the net and a strong defensive unit supporting him, the SMS 2008 Strikers Red club will head to the USYS National Championships next month as one of the favorites to garner the prize. Their performances throughout the spring and summer in state tournaments and now the EDP Cup where they emerged as the Top Flight Champions has solidified their status as a definite national title contender.
"This is a big opportunity for our program," Pinkel said at a recent practice. "These guys have really been working hard all season and they have bought into everything that we have taught them and bonded together tremendously. I think our defense and our play from goalie John Watts has been outstanding all season. Our midfielders have been tremendous and Nathan's finishing on shots has been top notch."
Watts and the SMS Premier team's defensive unit led by Phillips allowed a grand sum of one goal in eight statewide tournament games and then allowed only one goal in three games at the EDP Cup Spring Showcase. Midfielders Bauer and Nowalko have controlled play in the middle and provided scoring chances for Williams, who has delivered on many of them.