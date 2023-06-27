After enjoying a perfect run through their statewide competition and later earning the EDP Cup Spring Showcase Top Flight Championship in New Jersey to solidify its status as one of the best teams on the east coast, the St. Mary's Soccer 2008 Strikers Red Premier squad will set its sights on the U.S. Youth Soccer National Championship in Florida July 17-23.

Coached by Mark Pinkel, an assistant boys soccer coach at Leonardtown High School, the SMS Strikers Red Premier squad collected three straight wins — two by shutout — to garner the EDP Cup in New Jersey last weekend. Goalie John Watts, who limited three foes to a total of one goal in that tournament, was named to the Best XI all-tournament team.


  

