St. Mary's College of Maryland basketball teams take the floor

While the College of Southern Maryland men’s and women’s basketball teams are awaiting their chance to resume practices, St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s basketball teams have already kicked off abbreviated seasons.
Granted, while neither the Seahawks men’s team (0-2) or women’s squad (1-0) will play more than 10 games this winter, both have already taken their first steps toward accomplishing their goals during the limited campaign.
Although the Capital Athletic Conference season and tournament have already been nixed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Mary’s College teams are in the midst of participating in independent schedules.
On Jan. 22 the Seahawk men opened the slate with a 99-41 setback at Morgan State University, then two days later dropped a 69-66 decision at Salisbury University.
Morgan State is a Division I program, while Salisbury is a familiar foe on the Seahawks’ schedule each winter as a fellow member of the CAC.
As was the case against Morgan State — when the Seahawks trailed 21-2 in the early stages of that contest — the men’s team struggled early against Salisbury and fell behind, 19-6. But the Seahawks rallied to get within 32-30 at the intermission and led on several occasions in the second half, including a tepid 63-61 advantage with just over two minutes remaining.
Sophomore Gary Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate who was the 2019-2020 CAC rookie of the year, led the Seahawks with 19 points. Olumide Lewis added 13 points and Micah Henry tallied 12 more. Grant and Elijah Crawford each grabbed eight rebounds for the Seahawks, while senior Albert Scott recorded three blocks.
On Jan. 15, Seahawks’ men’s coach Chris Harney announced the promotion of Dominic Milburn from assistant coach to associate head coach of the Seahawks. Now in his fourth year on the staff, Milburn played college basketball at Bowie State University and Salisbury University and also had a brief coaching stint at Salisbury.
“It’s an honor to have a coach like Dominic Milburn on our staff and he is much deserving of this promotion to associate head coach,” Harney said. “He’s involved in every facet of our program, he leads our recruiting efforts and he makes our program better every single day with the work he does with our student-athletes.”
While the St. Mary’s College men’s team was still searching for its first victory of the season after two games, the women’s squad was able to triumph in its debut courtesy of a 70-63 tally Saturday over Virginia Wesleyan University. Seahawk junior Karon Williams led the way with 18 points, junior Cameron Mangold had 16 points, sophomore Kendra Stamper added 13 points and freshman Stephanie Howell had nine.
Virginia Wesleyan led 19-10 at the end of the first quarter and 36-28 at the intermission. But the Seahawks dominated the second half, climbing to within two points at the end of the third quarter before pulling away in the final eight minutes for a 70-63 victory. SMCM outscored the hosts, 42-27, in the second half to open the season with a win for interim coach Matt Howerton.
The St. Mary’s College women’s team will follow up a game on Jan. 26 against Shenandoah University by traveling to Southern Virginia University Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. then the Seahawks will make their home debut on Tuesday, Feb. 2 at 6 p.m. against Virginia Wesleyan. The Seahawks will then host Salisbury on Feb. 8, Southern Virginia University on Feb. 12 and Lancaster Bible College on Feb. 16 before heading to Salisbury Feb. 17 and Lancaster Bible College Feb. 23 before returning home for the season finale against University of Mary Washington on Feb. 27.
Last Friday the Atlantic East Conference Presidents’ Council and athletic administrators voted to cancel the fall and winter sports seasons that were tentatively scheduled to take place during the spring. Those teams, including the St. Mary’s College men’s swimming and women’s swimming teams and the Seahawks’ field hockey team, can still participate in independent, non-conference schedules.
Since the 2020 spring season was the first casualty of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the AEC and other conferences across the country have placed an emphasis on having a spring season in 2021.
The AEC Presidents’ Council is expected to meet next week to discuss the spring sports schedule for the next semester.
