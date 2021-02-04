After spending the initial portion of the abbreviated season on the road, both the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s and women’s basketball teams have finally been granted the opportunity to host games this winter.
On Tuesday evening, it was the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s team which had the first chance to do so, and the youthful Seahawks fell to visiting Virginia Wesleyan, 60-48. St. Mary’s (1-3) showed glimpses of promise in spurts and emerged from the halftime intermission with a purpose before being felled by an 13-0 run in the early stages of the fourth quarter.
“I really love this group,” said St. Mary’s College women’s coach Matt Howerton. “They’re young, but they play with a lot of passion and intensity. We did a lot of good things, but we had a few stretches where we got a little tired. I have the core group of this team back next year, so I think there is a lot to build around.”
On a night when the Seahawks never led, they trailed 17-11 at the end of the first quarter and 25-17 at the intermission and Virginia Wesleyan appeared to own a comfortable advantage midway through the third quarter. But the Seahawks closed to within 43-39 at the end of the frame and were still within a bucket with 8:35 remaining before Virginia Wesleyan sealed the outcome with an 13-0 run.
Nevertheless, for senior Caitlyn Mays (6 points, 2 steals, 1 assist), and juniors Karon Williams (16 points, 6 steals) and Cassidy Kupchinskas (8 points, 4 steals), the opportunity to play an abbreviated season and host a game for the first time in 11 months overshadowed the outcome.
“For me, as a senior, it means a lot being able to play these four games at home,” Mays said. “This could be my last season ever playing basketball. It was great being able to play a real game in our gym.”
Williams had scored seven of the Seahawks’ first nine points and Kupchinskas played a big part in their third quarter comeback, connecting on a pair of three-point field goals three minutes apart, the second of which brought the hosts within 41-37 with 1:11 left in the quarter. Her layup in the fourth quarter brought the Seahawks within 45-41 before Virginia Wesleyan countered with its decisive run.
“It felt like it took a while for us to get into our offense,” Kupchinskas said. “Once we settled down in the third quarter we had a lot of good possessions. Then in the fourth quarter it seemed like we struggled again.”
Fittingly, the Seahawks first home game was played one day before the 35th Annual National Girls & Women in Sports Day, which inspires young women to play sports, be active and realize their full potential. The day honors female athletes, coaches and leaders by acknowledging the power of sports to unlock limitless potential in women.
Last Friday the men’s basketball team (0-2) suffered a 99-86 setback at Lancaster College despite 23 points from Daryn Alexander. The Chargers led 13-4 early and 46-34 at the break and by as many as 22 points in the second half, but the Seahawks trimmed the deficit to eight with six minutes remaining before the hosts regained a double-digit advantage.
Alexander led the Seahawks with 23 points in a losing cause, while Darian Callaway added 15 and sophomore Gary Grant had 11. Jack Foley grabbed eight rebounds for SMCM, while both Grant and senior Jordan Scott recorded seven boards each. Jordan Shrewbridge led Lancaster with 22 points, while Adam Stoltzfus had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Chargers.
Like the women’s team, the men have spent the early portion of the schedule on the road, but this Saturday the Seahawks will face longtime Capital Athletic Conference rival Salisbury in their home opener at 2 p.m. The St. Mary’s College women will look to rebound from Tuesday’s setback when they host Lancaster Bible College later that evening at 7 p.m.
