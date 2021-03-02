Much like their contemporaries on the men's squad, the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's basketball team was looking to put the finishing touches on its abbreviated 2021 slate with a victory at home on Saturday evening in the Seahawks' senior night contest. But like the men, their bid fell short.
Four months after they fully expected to see their final season together usurped from them by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary's College (3-6) seniors Caitlin Mays and Emmey German welcomed the chance to play one final game together. After playing in front of primarily empty gymnasiums for nearly two months, Mays and German were afforded the luxury to compete in front of their parents one last time while in college.
Mays, who led the Seahawks with 14 points and added seven rebounds in a losing cause on Saturday night, recalled suggesting well before the season began that a 2020-21 slate was likely not to transpire. But after playing her ninth and final game of 2021 on Saturday with her parents, Mary Mays and Steve Mays, watching from the front row of the bleachers, Mays
"I remember back in September when school started I bet a friend that we wouldn't have a season," said Mays, an English major at the school. "So, to be able to have a season and have a senior night really meant a lot. We went out there and gave it everything we had."
German, who played soccer for the school for three seasons before transitioning over to basketball this winter, also enjoyed the chance to play nine games this season and have the opportunity to celebrate senior night with her teammates as well as her parents, Michelle German and Shawn German, also in attendance.
"It was great having my parents here watching my last game," said German, who had three assists to go along with two points. "It was a quiet night for me but I was glad to see Caitlin go out like she did. Considering that we never had to stop for any COVID positives once the season started, it was good just to be able to get these games in."
Unlike the men, which oddly never led in their setback to Marymount earlier on Saturday, the SMCM women actually owned an 8-6 lead in the first quarter before Neumann ended the opening frame on a 10-2 run to claim an advantage it would never relinquish. The Seahawks were still within striking distance at the intermission, down 31-21, but the third quarter proved to be their undoing.
Neumann opened the third quarter on a 9-0 run and the Knights eventually outscored the Seahawks 23-9 that frame to take a 54-30 lead into the fourth quarter. The Knights led by as many as 27 points in the fourth quarter before Mays and junior Kendra Stamper (12 points) sparked a 10-0 run that trimmed the gap to 59-42. But that would be as close as the hosts would get in their season finale.
Several nights earlier the Seahawks women ventured to Lancaster Bible College and emerged with a 58-52 victory. St. Mary's College led 26-19 at the intermission and by just one point after three quarters but the Seahawks outscored Lancaster 22-18 in the fourth to pull away. German led the women with 15 points and Cassidy Kupchinskas added 13 for the Seahawks.