Late last month the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s and women’s soccer teams were both acknowledged for their proficiency in the classroom when both squads received the United Soccer Coaches Academic Award.
A total of 914 college teams — 569 women and 345 men — were tabbed for the College Team Academic Award from the coaches, given to those squads that attain at least a team grade point average of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale. St. Mary’s College was among 189 schools that had dual recipients.
“In addition to anything they do on the field, it really is a goal of ours to get that award each year,” said SMCM men’s soccer coach Alun Oliver, a 2004 Seahawks alum. “We had not gotten it in three years, so it was good to get it again. It really does show the dedication these guys have to their classes. I’m especially proud of them this year in light of the pandemic and having to take classes online.”
Among the local products on that 2020 men’s soccer team honored were senior Isaac Ekobo, a Thomas Stone High School graduate, along with junior Jakob Breslauer, sophomore Andrew Durst and freshmen Garrett Bridgwater and Luke Duswalt, all four of which were Leonardtown High School graduates.
The Seahawks men’s team last earned the award in 2017 when several players were still with the Raiders.
“With the season being canceled, we have all focused a lot more on academics to try to build team chemistry,” said Breslauer, who is majoring in biology. “It meant a lot to us to get the award. It showed that we were able to balance all the online courses with our practices and other workouts. It’s definitely a lot different not being able to play this fall, but we’re hoping to have a 10-game season in the spring.”
“This is my seventh year here and they made it each year since Ive been here and years before that,” said SMCM women’s soccer coach Peter Krech, a 2009 Seahawks alum and former player for the men’s soccer team. “They have study hall two days each week and they’re very good about keeping up their grade point averages. Being named to that team is very important to the program.”
Among the local products on the Seahawks women’s team last spring were senior Haley Bullis, a St. Mary’s Ryken High School alum, junior Casey Mayo, who graduated from Huntingtown High School, and sophomore Emma Schroeder, a Leonardtown product.
All three were part of a Seahawks’ women’s team that has now attained the academic award 13 straight years.
“When we’re out recruiting we’re always looking to get talented players and girls with high academic standards,” Krech said. “We have a very good group of girls. They’re used to playing games this time of year, but they’ve maintained their commitment to their academics and their conditioning. We’ve been able to have workouts three times each week, so they’ll be ready once we resume games in the spring even if we have a condensed schedule.”
