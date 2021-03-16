Players and coaches from St. Mary's public high school teams currently competing in fall sports contests will quickly notice the crowds will be somewhat larger and louder thanks to a recent amendment to the county's attendance policy.
Beginning with Monday's field hockey, soccer and volleyball games earlier this week, the county increased the attendance capacity at games from 250 to between approximately 300 and 400 fans, depending on the school. Granted, the stands will remain far from filled, but the new change allows for a greater semblance of normalcy for the current abbreviated sports seasons underway, including football.
When the season began, athletes from each team provided a list to the school of up to six family members who could attend their games, home and away, with the limitations set at two per student-athlete initially. But the recent change will now enable additional family members designated to attend those contests.
Each school still has the final say on how the policy will be implemented.
"We've basically come up with a number for each school based on the stadium size that will allow the fans in attendance to still socially distance," said Mike Watson, St. Mary's director of facility coordination, health and physical education, and athletics. "In most cases, the schools will not be at 50% capacity, which is what [Gov. Larry Hogan's (R)] new mandate allows, but it will still allow for an increase at indoor and outdoor sporting events."
At full capacity, the football/soccer stadium at Chopticon High School seats 2,764 spectators, while the one at Great Mills permits 1,547 and at Leonardtown 1,856. The governor's new mandate potentially permits one-half that number at each stadium, but the county's social distancing policy has set the totals at 322, 402 and 312, respectively, based on measurements of the stadium seating.
"We're headed in the right direction," said Leonardtown High School athletic director Bruce Henderson. "We may not be at full capacity or even half capacity yet, but at least the number is trending up. I know a lot of parents and grandparents are going to be glad to see more games in the coming weeks."
Watson noted that the indoor capacity, initially set at 100 spectators per contest by the county, will also see an increase under the latest policy change, but again those numbers are still determined by each individual school based on seating size and social distancing.