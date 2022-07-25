One year after cruising through the American Legion Baseball Maryland tournament and subsequent regional outing, the St. Mary's Post 255 squad arrived at McCurdy Field in Frederick for the 2022 state tournament as one of the dark horses, having needed to earn a wild card berth by virtue of a 6-4 victory over Laurel.

After one of its customary slow starts on Friday afternoon in the opening contest of its Maryland tournament title defense, the Post 255 squad emerged with a 12-6 victory over Caroline Post 29 thanks largely to an eight-run inning.

