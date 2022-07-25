One year after cruising through the American Legion Baseball Maryland tournament and subsequent regional outing, the St. Mary's Post 255 squad arrived at McCurdy Field in Frederick for the 2022 state tournament as one of the dark horses, having needed to earn a wild card berth by virtue of a 6-4 victory over Laurel.
After one of its customary slow starts on Friday afternoon in the opening contest of its Maryland tournament title defense, the Post 255 squad emerged with a 12-6 victory over Caroline Post 29 thanks largely to an eight-run inning.
St. Mary's actually spotted Caroline a 3-0 lead heading to the bottom of the second inning and the local squad responded with an un earned run in the frame. But Post 255 erupted for eight runs on five hits, four walks and a hit batter. T.J. Alvey drove in two runs with a double and later Hunter Lee plated two more with a single.
"We usually start off slow," said St. Mary's Post 255 coach Steve Zumpano, who retired from Miami, Fla., on Friday morning roughly two hours before the game began. "That first time through the order we did not have good at-bats. But we were patient the second time around and they [Caroline] ended up being out there 35, 40 minutes."
Caroline chipped away at the deficit over the next two innings to get within 9-6, but Post 255 put the game away in the home half of the sixth. Derek Zumpano, Kolby Hayden and Alvey each walked and scored and Trent Gerhart and Caleb Dean each drove in one run that inning. Gabriel Multumyr tossed 3 1/3 innings of relief to get the win and Dylan Rowe pitched 1 2/3 innings to earn the save.
One night later the Post 255 scheduled game against Frederick Post 11, which had thumped La Plata 9-1 on Friday night, was postponed by a thunderstorm to Sunday morning. The early start hardly proved detrimental as Post 255 led 2-1 early, but the late innings proved much harder and that theme carried over into its afternoon affair.
"We got off to a good start, but we made too many mistakes and that led to some big innings," said Zumpano, whose team eventually suffered a 15-4, five-inning setback. "That's one thing I kept reminding the guys. Last year we made one error in the state tournament and none in the regional tournament. But we made a few errors today and you can't do that against good teams."
St. Mary's had to return later that afternoon to face Wicomico Blue Sox AA in a losers' bracket elimination game, but the start was not the issue. Post 255 led 5-1 after three innings and staked starting pitcher Greg Koebke to a 6-1 lead before his pitch count approached the maximum allowed number of 105 for one outing and Zumpano was obligated to replace him.
His absence proved immediately beneficial to Wicomico, which trimmed the gap to 6-5 before Alvep belted a solo homer in the seventh. But Wicomico benefited from another error from Post 255 in the bottom of the seventh and rallied for an improbable, 8-7 victory.
"We gave them five unearned runs that game and that just can't happen," Zumpano said. "Greg pitched a fantastic game. But when he got up to 103 pitches I had to pull him. When T.J. hit that home run in the seventh to put us up 7-5, I thought we could hold on. But we made some mistakes again and they came back to win."
But Zumpano had another bitter pill to swallow upon departing. Zumpano learned belatedly that Wicomico had used a pitcher for a third consecutive game, a tournament violation.
"I was told after the game by one of the scorekeepers that Wicomico had used an illegal pitcher," Zumpano said. "If I had known when he entered the game that he was illegal, I could have notified the umpires and the tournament officials right away. Bottom line, we should have been able to hold onto that lead. But it was definitely a failure of tournament officials not to provide all the information to me and the other coaches."