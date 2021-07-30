After venturing to one of the more distant locations in the state to compete in the Department of Maryland American Legion State Baseball tournament, the St. Mary's Post 255 squad took the quickest route possible toward attaining its first state title.
St. Mary's (19-2 overall) capped a perfect run through the state tournament on Friday morning by upending Garrett Post 71/214, 22-3, for a title that was 30 years in the making. Not only did Post 255 capture the state tournament for the first time to advance to the American Legion Region Tournament in Ashboro, N.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 4, St. Mary's players also swept the trio of individual honors.
St. Mary's pitcher Allen Miller, a rising senior at Chopticon High School, limited Garrett to three runs on five hits while fanning four in seven complete innings of work to earn his second win of the tournament and garner the event's top pitcher. He had earlier recorded the win in St. Mary's, 3-2 victory over host Funkstown in eight innings on Tuesday morning.
On Friday morning, St. Mary's gave Miller plenty of early run support and the Braves' rising senior did the rest. Post 255 scored three runs in the first, added four more in the second then six more in the third for a quick 13-2 advantage. At that point, however, fans were notified that despite the lopsided score there was no mercy rule in effect for the championship game.
"It meant a lot to me to go out there and finish the game," said Miller, who threw 91 pitches in the complete game victory. "Seeing those runs go on the board early also took a lot of the pressure off. I knew that I could just go out there and pound the strike zone."
Two other St. Mary's players capped their tournament by enhancing their resumes en route to individual honors. Tyler Quade, a recent Chopticon graduate, went 2-for-4 plus a walk and collected six runs batted in en route to being named tournament Most Valuable Player. Right fielder Demetri Johnson, another recent Chopticon graduate, walked twice then belted a two-run homer on his way to being named the tournament's top hitter.
"Being part of this team really meant everything to me," Johnson said. "Coach Steve [Zampano] asked me to play for him this summer and I was happy to be part of the team. I really started off the tournament slowly. I was 0-for-5 then I just got hot and started swinging the bat better."
"It was great to be part of this team," said Quade, who had previously won two state tournaments while playing for Hughesville [2015 & 2016]. "We came in here and played really well. We have a number of guys who can pitch and a lot of us can hit. My teammates really put me in position for this [MVP award]."
Chopticon graduate Phil McCarthy opened the home half of the first with a triple and scored on a groundout by Quade and later in the frame another Braves' alum, Shawn Cameron, belted a two-run homer. Quade had two-run doubles in both the second and third innings and later drew a bases loaded walk in the sixth as Post 255 completed the route with five more runs that frame.
Two days earlier, Post 255 made quick work of Garrett, 13-3, in five innings in the winners' bracket final. Coincidentally, St. Mary's coach Steve Zampano and Garrett coach Phil Carr were roommates in college at Frostburg State University and also attended each other's weddings. After the tournament it was evident that friendship easily endured the top lopsided contests between them.
One day earlier, the St. Mary's squad opened the Tuesday morning slate by edging host Funkstown, 3-2, in eight innings, in the resumption of the contest suspended by darkness after seven innings one night earlier. St. Mary's capped the evening by trouncing Ocean City, 16-6, in five innings to secure a berth in the winners' bracket final.