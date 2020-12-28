Registration for the St. Mary's Little League spring 2021 baseball and softball season is now open.
"We're excited to get back on the field and give every child in our community the opportunity to play baseball or softball," said RJ Bean, president of SMLL. "This league is for the community and we can't wait to get back together in a safe manner to play ball."
Through dedicated volunteer work, and with close coordination with the St. Mary's County Health Department and St. Mary's County Recreation and Parks, SMLL was able to provide organized baseball and softball activities in the fall of 2020.
"Well be working directly with the health department and rec and parks for the spring 2021 season again," said Tray Neal, vice president of SMLL. "We want to make sure we're following all the proper COVID-19 guidelines in order to provide a safe ball season for the community."
Parents with children ages four and up are encouraged to visit the St. Mary's Little League website by Feb. 28 to register their child. A 10% early registration discount is being offered through Jan. 31.
To register for the upcoming spring season, visit www.stmaryslittleleague.org
Established in 1969, SMLL is a 100 percent volunteer, nonprofit organization focused on providing quality baseball and softball program to every kid in St. Mary's County.