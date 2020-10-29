The St. Mary’s Little League is preparing for their spring 2021 season by actively recruiting volunteers for their board of directors.
“Every fall we start putting together nominees for one board of directors,” SMLL president Tray Neal said in a release. “Our volunteers are the lifeblood of the organization and are a valuable asset to our league.”
Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced the local Little League to cancel their spring 2020 season, SMLL was able to work with volunteers board members and the St. Mary’s County Health Department to put together a fall season.
SMLL board members assist the league with creating, organizing and managing each and every season. From balancing the books to managing divisions from t-ball to softball to baseball, there’s a board member covering every possible aspect of the league that allows it to provide quality baseball and softball programs to the youth of St. Mary’s County.
Established in 1969, SMLL is a 100% volunteer, nonprofit organization focused on providing quality baseball and softball programs to every kid in St. Mary’s County.
Those interested in helping to organize the local Little League’s upcoming season can contact the group via email at smll.president@outlook.com.