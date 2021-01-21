Typically the first three weeks of January would offer the men’s basketball team at St. Mary’s College of Maryland a chance to sharpen their skills after returning from a holiday break in preparation for the back half of the schedule.
But this year the Division III college team has found that same window the first chance to get inside the spacious gymnasium on campus and begin preparations for the start of a limited, non-conference schedule. The Capital Athletic Conference officially canceled its season in November, but the Seahawks will move forward with an independent, eight-game slate in 2021 before jumping to the Northeast Atlantic Conference for the 2021-2022 season next fall.
With only one senior and one junior on the roster, Harney is already looking forward to seeing what his youthful group can accomplish in the years ahead. Highlighting the underclassmen is Gary Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate who was named the CAC rookie of the year for the 2019-2020 season as a freshman who averaged 16.3 points and 6 rebounds per game last year for the Seahawks.
“Once the CAC canceled our 2020-2021 season, they allowed us to play an independent schedule,” said Harney, a former Seahawks player and 1997 SMCM alum. “i think the guys were excited to hear that they could get back into the gym again [beginning on Jan. 8], and they’re excited to have the chance to play eight games this season. The best part is this season will not count against them in regards to playing eligibility.”
College athletes at all three division levels are given four years of playing eligibility, but with so many teams and games affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA and NJCAA have deemed this athletic season will not count against any of them for any sport, regardless of the number of games they play. The “free” eight games this season offers varying meaning to two SMCM men’s basketball players, senior Albert Scott and sophomore Grant.
“I’m really looking forward to playing this season,” said Scott, the lone senior on the Seahawks’ roster. “Even if we play games without any fans, it’s great just to have the chance to play another season of the game I love. I’ve given it plenty of thought, but I’m really ready to move on academically and professionally. I know we have a lot of talented young players on this team and the future will be in good hands.”
Grant, who last year was CAC rookie of the year as a true freshman after graduating from Thomas Stone, where he was an integral part of the Cougars’ successful run to the 2A South Region title as a junior, admits the newly added eight games this season gives him and his teammates another chance to bond on and off the court and build for the future in the NEAC.
“For me, I just loved playing,” said Grant, who enjoys watching legends such as Elgin Baylor and Oscar Robertson in highlights on film. “I just love the competition. It gives me a chance to get better, especially facing really good teams. I can’t wait to get started. It will be different having home games here without fans, but I know they’ll be back some day. Every game gives me a chance to get better and get to spend more time with my teammates.”
St. Mary’s College was slated to open the season last night at Morgan State University and has road games with Salisbury University and Lancaster Bible College before returning home for games against Salisbury on Feb. 6, Lancaster Bible College on Feb. 9 and later against Southern Virginia University on Feb. 20. All three Seahawks’ home games will be shown via live streaming video on the SMCM athletic website.
