St. Mary's Post 255 pitcher C.J. Hill fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning against his Western Charles counterpart, Tyler Quade. Hill eventually walked Quade in the at-bat, but the Post 255 hurler collected the win on Sunday as St. Mary's prevailed, 6-2, in the Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League clash at Rainbow Construction Field.
Western Charles courtesy runner Tyler Wood is caught attempting to steal second base in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday's Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League contest against St. Mary's Post 255 at Rainbow Construction Field. Wood scored a run for the Natty Bohs two innings later, but St. Mary's Post 255 prevailed, 6-2, as starting pitcher C.J. Hill fanned six batters in the complete-game victory.
St. Mary's Post 255 pitcher C.J. Hill fires to the plate in the bottom of the first inning against his Western Charles counterpart, Tyler Quade. Hill eventually walked Quade in the at-bat, but the Post 255 hurler collected the win on Sunday as St. Mary's prevailed, 6-2, in the Charles & St. Mary's Baseball League clash at Rainbow Construction Field.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Western Charles courtesy runner Tyler Wood is caught attempting to steal second base in the bottom of the first inning of Sunday's Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League contest against St. Mary's Post 255 at Rainbow Construction Field. Wood scored a run for the Natty Bohs two innings later, but St. Mary's Post 255 prevailed, 6-2, as starting pitcher C.J. Hill fanned six batters in the complete-game victory.
After watching his pitcher, C.J. Hill, limit league-leading Western Charles to just two runs in a 6-2 victory on Sunday afternoon in their Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League contest at Rainbow Construction Field, St. Mary's Post 255 coach Rudy Carrico joked that his effectiveness was limited by not throwing more first-pitch strikes.
St. Mary's (6-5) scored two runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings on Sunday afternoon and Hill held Western Charles to one run in the third and then an unearned run in the fourth. A lifelong St. Mary's County resident and 2018 College of Southern Maryland graduate, Hill yielded just two runs, one earned, on five hits, two walks and a hit batter while fanning six in the complete-game tally.
"It makes things a little easier when your offense gets a couple of runs for you early," said Hill, who works as a correctional officer full-time and handcuffed most of the Natty Bohs hitters on Sunday. "I thought my fastball was pretty effective. I wanted to go out there and attack the zone and then let my defense make plays behind me."
Hill helped his own cause in the top of the second with a run-scoring single off Western Charles (6-5) starting pitcher Tyler Quade that plated Dakota Merritt, who had worked Quade for a one-out walk. Two batters later St. Mary's took a 2-0 lead when Trevor Burch scored on a single to shallow right by catcher Jordan Burch.
Post 255 staked Hill to a 4-0 lead by adding two more runs in the second against Quade, who took the loss after allowing four runs, three earned, in three innings of work. Marty Bonifant (3-for-4) had hit first of three hits with a single, went to third when Billy Hennessey reached on a sac bunt and two-base throwing error then scored on a wild pitch. Hennessey scored two batters later on a sac fly by Carrico.
Western Charles got one of those runs back in the home half of the third when Chris Blondin worked Hill for a leadoff walk, then courtesy runner Tyler Wood took second on a sac bunt then scored on a two-out single by Tyler Summers. But Summers promptly gave one run back in the fourth when two runs scored on an infield single by Hennessey, the second doing so on a throwing error by the Natty Bohs' shortstop.
"I thought C.J. had a great game for us," Carrico said. "But I don't think he threw a single first-pitch strike. I'll have to go over the book. But we got some timely hits and scored a few runs early and then we made some good defensive plays. But C.J. did a great job for us today - he was the man out there today."
In contrast to years past, the compact group of five teams in the CHASM league are all within striking distance of one another with only three weeks remaining in the regular season. Western Charles and Post 255, in fact, were just two games better than Indian Head in fifth, while defending league champion Ponfret (5-5) is mired in mid-pack.
This Sunday morning, Pomfret and Post 255 will face one another in a twin-bill at Rainbow Construction Field, followed by a single game there between Western Charles and St. Mary's. Pomfret will face Western Charles twice on August 21, while Post 255 and St. Mary's meet in a doubleheader at Chancellors Run that day.
The season concludes on Aug. 28 when Pomfret faces Indian Head in a single game, followed by a meeting between Western Charles and St. Mary's, with both games scheduled for Rainbow Construction Field. After Labor Day weekend, all five teams will advance to the postseason in the standard, double-elimination playoff format.