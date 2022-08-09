After watching his pitcher, C.J. Hill, limit league-leading Western Charles to just two runs in a 6-2 victory on Sunday afternoon in their Charles & St. Mary's County Baseball League contest at Rainbow Construction Field, St. Mary's Post 255 coach Rudy Carrico joked that his effectiveness was limited by not throwing more first-pitch strikes.

St. Mary's (6-5) scored two runs in each of the second, third and fourth innings on Sunday afternoon and Hill held Western Charles to one run in the third and then an unearned run in the fourth. A lifelong St. Mary's County resident and 2018 College of Southern Maryland graduate, Hill yielded just two runs, one earned, on five hits, two walks and a hit batter while fanning six in the complete-game tally.

