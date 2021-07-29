Monday evening the St. Mary's Legion Post 255 squad made the long trip to Funkstown for the start of the state tournament seeking to gather some early momentum for the weeklong endeavor.
But on a day when the three previous games were prolonged affairs, St. Mary's and Funkstown 211 played to a 2-2 draw that was halted after seven innings on account of darkness. A game that started 40 minutes late — after Garrett defeated Cecil 19-3 in a game prolonged when the teams combined for 12 runs in the fifth and final inning — would eventually be decided at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
Then on Tuesday morning in the resumption of the game suspended by darkness the night before, St. Mary's edged Funkstown 3-2 in eight innings in the Maryland American Legion State Baseball Championships being held this week at Funkstown Community Park in Hagerstown.
Cole Tarleton drew a bases loaded walk to force in Demetrius Jamison with the winning run in the bottom of the eighth. Tarleton, who earlier had a two-run single in the second inning, had all three runs batted in for Post 255.
"We got great pitching from our guys and we made a number of good plays defensively," said St. Mary's coach Steve Zampano. "We just left a couple of runners stranded at third that could have been the difference. We knew it was going to be close. Funkstown always has a great team and they have a great tradition."
St. Mary's, which actually won the coin flip to earn the designation as the home team against the host on Monday, broke the scoreless deadlock in the bottom of the second when Cole Tarleton delivered a two-run single to right off Funkstown starter Graham Spitz that plated Shawn Cameron and Chase O'Dell. Tyler Quade had sac bunted both runners into scoring position and Tarleton came through with the two-run single.
"That was a great at-bat by Cole," Zampano said. "He took a tremendous, two-strike approach and came through a hit to get us on the board early."
St. Mary's starting pitcher Ethan Ledig held Funkstown scoreless through three innings, but the Skunks drew even in the top of the fourth against Quade. With one on and two outs, John Hill belted a 2-1 Quade offering over the fence in left center for a two-run homer that tied the game. Quade rebounded by tossing a scoreless fifth, but the Skunks had erased the St. Mary's lead.
Post 255 squandered two genuine scoring chances that could have proven decisive. Phil McCarthy led off the third with a double then took third on a throwing error by Spitz. But Spitz escaped the jam unscathed by retiring the next two batters on sharp grounders against a drawn-in infield then he fanned Cameron to end that threat.
Ledig led off the home half of the fifth with a double then was sac bunted over to third by Derek Zampano. But Spitz escaped any harm in his final inning of work by fanning McCarthy then retiring Logan Brock on a fly ball to center. Tarleton worked reliever Joe Black for a leadoff walk in the seventh and was sac bunted over to second by Ledig. But Black fanned both Zampano and McCarthy to end the seventh and umpires suspended the game on account of darkness at that point.
On Tuesday evening in Hagerstown, St. Mary's Post 255 made quick work of Ocean City, 16-6, in five innings to head into the winners' bracket final on Wednesday afternoon against Garrett, which upended Damascus on Tuesday afternoon. St. Mary's defeated Garrett 13-3 in 5 innings to advance to the championship game Friday morning at 10 a.m.
As of press time, the opponent for St. Mary's Post 255 had not been decided. If they win the 10 a.m. game this morning, they will win the tournament. If they lose, they will still have a chance to win the title if they win in an "if" game, which would start 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game.