Although not a member of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, St. Mary’s Ryken High School is one of two teams in the area with a new head coach this season as longtime assistant Gary Wynn takes over the helm from Aaron Brady. Coincidentally, North Point is in a similar situation as longtime assistant Bill Condo steps in for Tom Petre.

Like North Point, St. Mary’s Ryken is among the established football powers in the area, boasting three consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles [2018, 2019, 2021]. While the Knights may have graduated some key components to last season’s squad, Wynn does not expect a dramatic drop-off in his first season.

Twitter: @TedSoMdNews