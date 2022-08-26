St. Mary’s Ryken kicker Andy Burke connects on one of his field goal and three extra point attempts on Nov. 21 when the Knights defeated Carroll 24-12 to capture the WCAC Metro Division Championship at the Prince George’s Sports & Learning Complex.
St. Mary’s Ryken quarterback Brenton Toles fields a high shotgun snap in the first half of the Nov. 21 WCAC Metro Division Championship game against Carroll, eventually won by the Knights 24-12.
Although not a member of the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, St. Mary’s Ryken High School is one of two teams in the area with a new head coach this season as longtime assistant Gary Wynn takes over the helm from Aaron Brady. Coincidentally, North Point is in a similar situation as longtime assistant Bill Condo steps in for Tom Petre.
Like North Point, St. Mary’s Ryken is among the established football powers in the area, boasting three consecutive Washington Catholic Athletic Conference titles [2018, 2019, 2021]. While the Knights may have graduated some key components to last season’s squad, Wynn does not expect a dramatic drop-off in his first season.
“We’re just looking to take each week one week at a time and go 1-0 that week,” said Wynn, whose team will open at home against Mt. St. Joe’s then on the road at Bishop McNamara in a WCAC non-division contest. “Our goal right now is to be ready for Mt. St. Joe’s then McNamara. They beat us [20-17] last year, so we want to go up there and get that one back.”
Ryken is again expected to compete for a fourth consecutive WCAC Metro Division crown thanks to the return of quarterback Brenton Toles and wide receivers. Cooper Smith and Kaden L. Smith. The Knights graduated all-conference kicker Andy Burke and three starters at defensive tackle, inside linebacker and safety, but Wynn is confident their replacements this fall will handle the chores.
“We graduated some talent right up the middle on defense,” Wynn said. “But we have guys that have been with the program since their freshman year that can step right in and make plays. A lot of the seniors lost time to COVID [in 2020] when we played during the spring, so I know they’re eager to step right in and make plays for us.”