While the St. Mary's public school basketball teams are still waiting to get back into the gym for practices, the St. Mary's Ryken High School boys and girls basketball teams have already kicked off their seasons against primarily Washington Catholic Athletic Conference squads.
Last Saturday afternoon, the St. Mary's Ryken boys team suffered a 92-71 setback to visiting Good Counsel of Montgomery County on a day in which the Knights played well in the first half before succumbing to their lack of depth in the second. St. Mary's Ryken was without three starters before the game and a fourth, Wisdom Rogers, known as "Wiz," got hurt shortly before the end of the first half.
"We were missing three guys today and then Wiz got hurt late in the second half," said St. Mary's Ryken boys basketball coach Walter Booth. "He had nine points in the first half. We struggled in the second half. We started settling for too many jump shots and we didn't get back on defense and that led to some easy baskets for Good Counsel."
St. Mary's Ryken (0-5) led once, briefly, at 8-7 in the first half before the Falcons pushed the lead to double-figures at 26-16. The Knights got to within one point on several occasions over the first 20 minutes — the WCAC is playing two, 20-minute halves this season rather than four, eight-minute quarters — before the Falcons pushed the lead to 45-41 at the intermission.
Good Counsel started quickly in the second half and maintained a double-digit lead through much of it. The Knights trailed by 17 before embarking on a run that trimmed the deficit to 76-69 with just over six minutes remaining. But Good Counsel countered with a 16-0 run before junior Malachi Briscoe ended the drought with a pair of free throws with 10.8 seconds to play.
"Not having Wiz in the second half really hurt," Booth said. "We were already shorthanded today. But everyone played in the first half. We only had nine guys available and they all played. Our lack of depth just caught up to us. But our guys battled the whole game. They never gave up."
The St. Mary's Ryken boys played two games before the girls could take the floor. The Knights's fell to Avalon, 74-62, in their season opener then were upended by Bishop McNamara, 64-47, in their Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener. They have remaining contests against St. John's, McNamara, Good Counsel and The Heights.
Both teams were finally able to play on the same day, albeit at opposing sites, last Saturday afternoon when both squads faced WCAC foes. The Knights' boys fell at home to Paul VI, 100-71, while the Ryken girls were no match for the Panthers in Virginia, getting trounced, 73-32 on Jan. 9.
Last Wednesday evening the St. Mary's Ryken boys basketball team ventured to DeMatha High School in Prince George's County to face one of the perennial powers in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Knights stayed close through the opening stages of the first half, but the Stags ended the first half on a 32-12 run to take a 59-1 lead en route to a 110-59 victory.
"We hung close to them through the first 12 minutes," Booth said. "But then they ended the half of a big run. We got away from the things we had been doing. We let out offense dictate our defense. When you play against top programs like DeMatha, you have to play a team game. We have a tendency to get into too many one-on-one situations."
St. Mary's Ryken junior Malachi Briscoe, who spent his first two years at Leonardtown High School before transferring, led the Knights with 17 points in a losing cause. Senior Aaron Jasper added 11, after scoring a total of 51 points in the Knights' first three contests. Jasper had led the Knights in scoring in each of the first three outings before Briscoe assumed that honor at DeMatha.
While the boys have stayed busy this winter since commencing their season, the St. Mary's Ryken girls basketball team has gradually gotten warmed up. After opening the season with a lopsided setback at Paul VI, the Knights fell to Good Counsel, 42-40, on Sunday, Jan. 23. Their game on Saturday against Holy Cross was cancelled at the last minute.
St. Mary's Ryken (0-2) got 14 points from Chinwe Irondi, Mekhia Chase had 10 and Imani Brooks added 8 in a losing cause. The Knights and Falcons were tied on several occasions in the fourth quarter, the last time at 40-40 with seven seconds remaining. Good Counsel scored in the waning seconds to edge St. Mary's Ryken on Sunday afternoon.