Inside a gymnasium that is usually crowded and overflowing with enthusiasm on the first Monday in January, the St. Mary's Ryken High School boys basketball team officially kicked off its 2021 slate by suffering a 74-62 setback against Avalon, a private school from Montgomery County.
Though the stadium was empty of spectators due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, St. Mary's Ryken, which was scheduled to kick off its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference schedule at home on Wednesday evening against Bishop McNamara of Prince George's County, will then host Paul VI on Saturday.
The Knights led by as many as nine points midway through the third quarter, but then were outscored, 17-7, over the last four minutes of that frame.
"I thought we did a really good job the first 20 minutes," said St. Mary's Ryken fourth-year coach Walter Booth. "We got away from doing a lot of things in the fourth quarter. Our offense started to dictate our defense. We missed a lot of shots and let them get too many offensive rebounds. But it was exciting for them because it was their first game. They were excited just to be able to play someone in a different uniform."
Avalon owned a tepid 52-51 lead heading to the fourth quarter and the two teams were tied at 54 with just over six minutes remaining. Avalon then went on a decisive 12-0 run over the next four minutes, which paved the way to a comfortable 74-62 victory for the visitors.
During the COVID-19 pandemic that has postponed high school and college sports throughout Maryland since mid-March, Monday's opener was played amid noticeable differences. There were no spectators permitted inside the spacious gym and the respective teams huddled on opposite sides of the court, rather than merely on opposing sides of the scorers' table.
St. Mary's Ryken and Avalon were virtually inseparable throughout much of the first quarter. The Knights and Black Knights changed leads on eight occasions in the first eight minutes, but it was the visitors who owned a slight 19-17 advantage when the first quarter ended. St. Mary's Ryken led by as many as five points at 12-7 before Avalon ended the quarter on a 12-5 run.
Avalon may have ended the first quarter quickly, but the Black Knights struggled in the early stages of the second quarter. St. Mary's Ryken used an 11-1 run to claim its biggest lead of the night at 28-20 midway through the second quarter as the visitors missed their first five shots from the field before finally connecting on a layup. Avalon ended the half on an 11-4 run to trim the Knights' advantage to a single point at 32-31 at the intermission.