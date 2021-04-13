In their penultimate contest of the abbreviated, delayed season, the St. Mary's Ryken High School football team started its senior night contest against visiting DeMatha High School with a clean, crisp drive that eventually ended with a field goal and a 3-0 lead.
In its first season back in the loaded Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Capital Division, Ryken (0-4) has been permitted the rare chance to host all its opponents this season. The Knights' three previously losses against St. John's, Good Counsel and Gonzaga had been by a combined sum of 26 points, including a 12-9 overtime setback to the Purple Eagles.
Last Friday against DeMatha, Ryken rode its seniors to an early lead following a 10-play drive in which the Knights marched nearly 70 yards in almost six minutes and forged a 3-0 lead on a 32-yard field goal by Andy Burke. But that proved to be the Knights' lone highlight of the first half, one that ended with the visiting Stags comfortably in front, 28-3, and on their way to a 42-24 victory.
Ryken senior quarterback Trevor Nored and running back Jamaree Bowman were among the initial wave of players that fourth-year coach Aaron Brady built the program around in his initial campaign. Nored and Bowman were among the cornerstones of the Knights' dominance in the WCAC Metro Division and ascension back to the Capital Division.
"The seniors that we honored tonight before the game were part of my first group of freshmen that I had here," Brady said. "They were the cornerstone of the foundation that we started. Those guys started to get a lot of playing time as sophomores and they basically started the past two years."
Nored had led the Knights to a field goal and initial 3-0 lead over DeMatha last Friday evening, which seemed like the ideal beginning to a possible upset over an opponent viewed as a three-touchdown favorite. But following a series of special teams mistakes, the Knights were looking at a 21-3 deficit and the Stags delivered a crucial blow with a 67-yard touchdown pass from Cameron Edge on the last play of the first half for a 28-3 advantage at the intermission.
"That first drive was really special," Nored said. "We put a great drive together and went right down the field and got on the board. But they put up 21 points in a hurry. That's one thing about playing teams in this division, they make you pay for mistakes right away. It was great just being able to have a senior night and have a senior game."
Ryken will conclude the current campaign this Friday evening against Bishop McNamara of Prince George's County, while DeMatha will travel to Good Counsel. Bill McGregor is in his second stint with the Stags, while former Patuxent and Northern head coach Steve Crounse is in his first season as the offensive coordinator for DeMatha.
"It was a good game," said McGregor, whose team had played two prior contests at Ryken against other WCAC opponents. "I kept thinking this might be a trap game. We had not played in two weeks and we only had a handful of practices. We've been practicing every night at Bowie State [University] from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., which makes for a long day for our kids since school starts at 8 a.m."