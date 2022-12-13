In one of those early, rare, non-conference meetings among private and public school squads located deep in Southern Maryland on Monday evening, the St. Mary's Ryken High School girls basketball team upended visiting Leonardtown High 100-48 on Monday evening.

St. Mary's Ryken (5-0) has vaulted to a fast start to the current season with three of those victories being by 50 points or more, including a pair of lopsided tallies against Southern Maryland Athletic Conference squads Westlake and Leonardtown. But sixth-year coach Toyja Somerville is still cautiously optimistic about the season with games in the tough Washington Catholic Athletic Conference still on the horizon.


