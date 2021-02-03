Even during its abbreviated season, the youthful St. Mary’s Ryken High School girls basketball team has continued its learning process.
Last Saturday afternoon against visiting Paul VI, the Knights were upended 63-38 after remaining close during the very early stages of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference contest.
St. Mary’s Ryken (0-3) fell behind 9-2 early but rallied to get to within 9-7 on a basket inside from Mackenzie Mayo and a three-point field goal from Lourden Banks. But that would prove to be the last time the outing was competitive as Paul VI scored the final 13 points of the quarter to claim a 22-7 lead and the Knights never fully recovered.
“Early on, I thought we did a good job on defense and running our sets,” said St. Mary’s Ryken fourth-year coach Toyja Somerville. “But after that, once fatigue set in, we did not do a good job getting back on defense or rebounding. Paul VI is a very good team. They run their plays extremely well.”
Paul VI extended its lead at the outset of the second quarter on a bucket from Brooke Batchelor, then the Knights finally ended the Panthers’ 16-0 run with a basket from Banks. Senior Chinwe Irondi added a pair of free throws on the Knights’ next possession, but the Panthers countered with an 11-0 run over the next three minutes and coasted to a 43-15 halftime advantage.
Right at the midway point of the third quarter the visiting Panthers owned their biggest lead of the afternoon at 56-17 and Paul VI senior Lee Volker punctuated the lopsided affair by reaching the biggest milestone of the outing. Volker eclipsed the 1,000-point plateau in her career with a layup with 3:58 remaining in the quarter and the game was halted briefly to acknowledge that achievement.
“It was very exciting to reach that milestone,” said Volker, who is headed to Duke University this fall to play women’s basketball and major in Engineering. “It’s been great being able to play with a lot of these girls for the past three years. I’m used to being one of the youngest girls on the team, but this year now I’m one of the senior leaders.”
Volker was given the basketball that capped her milestone and she actually did not play the remainder of the day. Paul VI also used many of its reserves often over the last 12 minutes of playing time and the Knights ended the third quarter on a 7-0 run cemented by a three-point field goal from Mekhia Chase, who also scored on a layup earlier in the run.
To their credit, the Knights continued to play hard in the fourth quarter despite the overwhelming deficit. A conventional three-point play and another free throw from Chase brought the Knights to 61-38, the closest they had been since the two-minute mark of the second quarter, before Panthers’ sophomore Anna Kunzwiler ended the scoring with a pair of free throws with 28.8 seconds to play.
“Paul VI has a very good team and have immense respect for [Volker],” said Irondi, who also runs track for the Knights during the spring outdoor season. “Reaching 1,000 points in a high school career is an amazing milestone. She’s an excellent player. One thing I love about this team is we always stick together. It doesn’t matter if we’re up by 20 or down by 20, we always stay together as a team.”
