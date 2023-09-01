Despite being provided with an emotional lift when junior Nina Markie scored the game's first goal with just over two minutes in the first half of last Thursday's home opener against the School Without Walls, the St. Mary's Ryken High School girls' soccer team was unable to ride the momentum into the second half en route to falling 3-1 to the visitors.

School Without Walls is a public magnet high school located at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.


  

