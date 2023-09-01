St. Mary's Ryken High School senior Sydney Johnson heads up field looking to get past a defender from School Without Walls in the second half of last Thursday's contest. Johnson and the Knights led 1-0 at the intermission but eventually suffered a 3-1 setback to the visitors in their season opener.
St. Mary's Ryken junior Nina Markie launches a free kick from midfield in the second half of last Thursday's season opener against School Without Walls. Markie scored the game's first goal late in the first half to give the hosts a 1-0 lead, but School Without Walls eventually prevailed 3-1 in that contest.
St. Mary's Ryken High School girls soccer players gather to celebrate after junior Nina Markie, third from left, scored the Knights' first goal of the season last Thursday late in the first half of their season opener against The School Without Walls. Despite the modest halftime lead, the Knights suffered a 3-1 setback to The School Without Walls in that contest last Thursday.
St. Mary's Ryken High School girls soccer players and coaches gather at halftime of last Thursday's season opener. Junior Nina Markie gave the Knights a 1-0 lead at the intermission, but the visiting School Without Walls forged a 3-1 victory in that contest.
St. Mary's Ryken High School senior Sydney Johnson heads up field looking to get past a defender from School Without Walls in the second half of last Thursday's contest. Johnson and the Knights led 1-0 at the intermission but eventually suffered a 3-1 setback to the visitors in their season opener.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
St. Mary's Ryken junior Nina Markie launches a free kick from midfield in the second half of last Thursday's season opener against School Without Walls. Markie scored the game's first goal late in the first half to give the hosts a 1-0 lead, but School Without Walls eventually prevailed 3-1 in that contest.
TED BLACK/Southern Maryland News
St. Mary's Ryken High School girls soccer players gather to celebrate after junior Nina Markie, third from left, scored the Knights' first goal of the season last Thursday late in the first half of their season opener against The School Without Walls. Despite the modest halftime lead, the Knights suffered a 3-1 setback to The School Without Walls in that contest last Thursday.
TED BLACK/SOUTHERN MARYLAND NEWS
St. Mary's Ryken High School girls soccer players and coaches gather at halftime of last Thursday's season opener. Junior Nina Markie gave the Knights a 1-0 lead at the intermission, but the visiting School Without Walls forged a 3-1 victory in that contest.
Despite being provided with an emotional lift when junior Nina Markie scored the game's first goal with just over two minutes in the first half of last Thursday's home opener against the School Without Walls, the St. Mary's Ryken High School girls' soccer team was unable to ride the momentum into the second half en route to falling 3-1 to the visitors.
School Without Walls is a public magnet high school located at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.
St. Mary's Ryken (0-1) had surrendered several good scoring chances in the first half as School Without Walls trio of forwards Kylee Emanual, Eve Rebora and Tillie Free kept Knights' senior goalie Mallory Thompson busy in the first 35 minutes of the first half. But the Knights got on the board first when Markie drilled a shot from 20 yards into the upper right corner of the net for a 1-0 lead.
"I just focused on the ball, put my head down and kicked it," Markie said. "I was so happy that it went in. We had so much energy when we came off the field at halftime. We were all really excited. But they had a lot of good players. I think we can improve off of this game and improve moving forward."
Emanual had just missed on a good scoring chance in the first half when Thompson deflected a shot over the crossbar and then missed on another in the opening minutes of the second half when she pushed a wide open shot well right while attempting a soft left-footer toward Thompson. But at the 12-minute mark of the second half Emanual finally got the equalizer and the momentum swung quickly in the visitors' favor.
"We were really focused on having good possessions in the first half and I think we possessed the ball really well," Rebora said after School Without Walls improved to 2-0 on the season. "Kylee and Tillie [Free] took some really good shots in the second half. Now we have to continue to move forward on what we've started this year."
Free had given the visitors the lead with 12 minutes remaining and School Without Walls cemented the victory with another goal with just over three minutes remaining. Despite the setback, St. Mary's Ryken first-year coach Jaycee Sandberg, who spent the previous three seasons as the Knights' assistant coach, admitted she saw plenty to build upon throughout the campaign.
"We had the lead at halftime and the girls were really excited, but I could also tell they were a little gassed," Sandberg said. "They had some really good skill players up top and I think we got a little tired in the second half. But we play in a very tough league [the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference] and you have to come ready to play every game in our league."