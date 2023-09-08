In their quest to join the elite teams in the tough Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, the St. Mary's Ryken High School volleyball team understands the long road to a potential crown begins with a combination of hard practices and quick film study.

Last Thursday evening, Sept. 7, in their WCAC opener at Elizabeth Seton High of Prince George's County, the Knights' initial preparation appeared to pay dividends throughout the match as St. Mary's Ryken forged a three-game sweep over the host Roadrunners, 25-15, 25-15, 25-19.


  

