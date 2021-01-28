Although their typical senior season has been interrupted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, St. Mary’s County residents Cyrus Carey and Molly Thompson recently took the next steps toward securing their athletic futures.
Carey, a member of the St. Mary’s United U18 squad, signed to play club soccer with Spanish La Liga Huesca U17, a mountain town in Spain.
Carey, a junior at DeMatha High School in Prince George’s County, has played soccer since he was seven and has aspirations of playing professional soccer some day. He has already accepted his invitation to the Spanish club and relocated in December.
“We have a lot of very talented kids on the St. Mary’s United teams,” said U18 coach Jack Summers. “But one thing about Cyrus is that even though he is immensely talented he is still always willing to put in that extra work. He’s looking forward to the chance to play in that Spanish league. Huesca is just a notch below Madrid and Barcelona, but he will get to face that level of competition.”
Thompson, a senior at Sy. Mary’s Ryken High School, signed her National Letter of Intent to continue her academic and athletic career with Mary Baldwin University. Thompson, the winning pitcher of the 2019 WCAC championship game for the Knights as a sophomore, admitted she chose Mary Baldwin for a variety of reasons.
“My dad always told me that once I saw the campus I would fall in love with it,” Thompson said. “He was right, because on my first visit there I fell in love with the campus and I knew that was the place for me for the next four years. I had the chance to meet the coaches and some of the players and the girls told me what a great experience it was being part of the program.”
Thompson had spent her entire freshman year at Leonardtown High School then transferred to St. Mary’s Ryken midway through her sophomore year. She made an immediate impact on the Knights’ softball team and became the ace of the staff before the postseason and led Ryken past McNamara in the WCAC semifinals then over O’Connell in the title game.
But Thompson actually chose Mary Baldwin because the school wants her to pitch and be an every day player. Thompson has always viewed herself as a productive member of the Knights’ lineup and is looking forward to playing various roles at Mary Baldwin.
“I love pitching, but I also want to be in the lineup every day,” Thompson said. “The coaches want me to pitch, but on my days off they want me in the lineup and in the outfield. I know that I can help the team in the field and with my bat. That was one of the main reasons that I wanted to sign with Mary Baldwin. They want me to pitch, but they also want me to play every day and to hit.”
Twitter: @TedSoMdNews