On adjacent fields at Leonardtown High School on Monday afternoon, the host Raiders and visiting Chopticon were competing in baseball and softball scrimmages, respectively, in St. Mary’s County while Calvert and Charles public schools continue on varying paths.
On Monday afternoon at Leonardtown, coaches and players and numerous onlookers perhaps got the genuine feel that spring was in the air as baseball and softball games took place on an ideal, 72-degree day. In the backdrop, the Leonardtown boys and girls lacrosse teams both took part in practices ahead of contests against Chopticon and Great Mills high schools.
Calvert County schools have already completed their four weeks of spring sports conditioning and workouts and started the second week of fall sports workouts. But unlike St. Mary’s County, Calvert squads were not permitted use of any equipment and scrimmages were non-existent.
In fellow neighboring Charles County, spring sports practices began in earnest in early October and those teams have been permitted full use of equipment. But unlike St. Mary’s, those squads will not be participating in any scrimmages against opposing schools. Considering all three counties comprise the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference, their current approach to athletics hardly offers a unified stance.
Chopticon senior softball pitcher Kylee Slack has enjoyed her ability to participate in practices and workouts and then Monday’s scrimmage at Leonardtown. Having spent a good portion of the summer and fall competing in various tournaments as a member of the Virginia Glory, Slack arrived sharp for Monday’s scrimmage and looked to maintain her form heading into an actual spring season in 2021.
“It’s been great to be able to get out and see all of my high school teammates and play again,” Slack said. “We haven’t been able to go back to school yet, but at least we can have practices and play some scrimmages. I can’t wait for next season. I think we’ll have a really good team in the spring. I wish we could have played last spring, because I know we would have had a really good team.”
Leonardtown softball coach Kim Schrader has been able to work with her players in conditioning and workouts for several weeks and was pleased to see the Raiders take the field for Monday’s scrimmage against one of their cross-county SMAC rivals.
“It had been seven months since we had been outside on the field,” Schrader said. “At least now we can get out and practice and play four scrimmages. They’re just scrimmages, so I try to make sure all of the girls get a chance to play. A lot of them played travel ball during the summer, so those girls are a little more advanced now than the other girls.”
Chopticon senior baseball player Demetri Jamison was also pleased to be back among his teammates for practices and a select few scrimmages this month. While Jamison has yet to finalize his college plans for the fall of 2021, he is very much looking forward to the official spring season ahead.
“It’s a lot of fun being out here with the guys again,” Jamison said. “We have a really good team and we have a great group of guys. It was disappointing not to be able to have a season last spring. But we’re excited about being able to get back on the field again next spring.”
Leonardtown will head into the spring practically in the midst of a rebuilding season as the Raiders will have only two returning players of any varsity experience, senior Cole Tarlton and junior Derek Zampano. Leonardtown was among the handful of senior-laden SMAC spring teams that will literally start from scratch in 2021.
