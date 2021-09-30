The state’s high school athletics governing body last Friday approved the expansion of the high school football playoffs to include every team and added two more classifications, increasing the sum total to six for this season only.
In all other sports conducted throughout the fall, every team is eligible to contend for the region tournament regardless of its win-loss records. But football has always been limited, with typically the top eight teams from each region able to compete in the postseason. Last Friday afternoon the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association adapted a proposal allowing all 182 football teams to compete in the region playoffs.
Granted, the change will not affect the usual array of top-tier teams that typically qualify for the postseason, including Northern (4-0), Huntingtown (4-0), Lackey (3-1), Calvert (3-1) and St. Charles (2-1), but it will provide teams such as Leonardtown (2-1) and McDonough (0-4) — who are usually on the outside looking in for the postseason — to compete in at least one playoff game.
“Our guys have been working really hard in practice since the beginning of preseason and they’ve continued to do a lot of things well this season,” said Leonardtown High School’s coach Justin Cunningham, whose team edged North Point 14-13 last Friday. “I’m glad they expanded the playoff format. I think we would have had a good chance to get in under the old format. But a lot of teams are only going to play seven or eight games this year, so it gives everyone at least one more game.”
In fact, in its announcement of the expanded playoff format, the MPSSAA executive council cited that teams losing games to COVID-19 issues would be at a big disadvantage. The football playoff format remains the same except for the addition of two classifications, with all six state championship games being contested during the weekend of Dec. 4 to Dec. 6.
Instead of reconfiguring the six classifications from 1A to 6A, the MPSSAA opted for the following format. There will be one 4A champ, a 4A-3A class, one 3A, one 2A, a 2A-1A class and one 1A. The 14 SMAC schools will still have to contend with one another in some degree in order to win their respective region titles and reach the state semifinals.
North Point, Leonardtown, Great Mills and Chopticon have been placed in the 4A-3A East Region, Northern and St. Charles are in the 3A East Region, Huntingtown, La Plata, Westlake and Thomas Stone will contend for the 2A South Region crown, while Calvert, Patuxent, Lackey and McDonough have been designated as 2A-1A South Region teams.
