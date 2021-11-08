Sorry, an error occurred.
Soccer playoff schedule
Saturday, Nov. 13
2A state semifinals at Montgomery Blair High School
Century vs. Harford Tech boys, noon
Glenelg vs. Eastern Tech girls, 2:30 p.m.
Parkside vs. Glenelg boys, 5 p.m.
Hereford vs. CALVERT girls, 7:30 p.m.
3A state semifinals at Linganore High School
Tusacarora at C.M. Wright, noon
HUNTINGTOWN vs. River Hill girls, 2:30 p.m.
J.M. Bennett vs. CHOPTICON boys, 5 p.m.
Mt. Hebron vs. Oakdale girls, 7:30 p.m.
