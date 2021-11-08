Soccer playoff schedule

Saturday, Nov. 13

2A state semifinals at Montgomery Blair High School

Century vs. Harford Tech boys, noon

Glenelg vs. Eastern Tech girls, 2:30 p.m.

Parkside vs. Glenelg boys, 5 p.m.

Hereford vs. CALVERT girls, 7:30 p.m.

3A state semifinals at Linganore High School

Tusacarora at C.M. Wright, noon

HUNTINGTOWN vs. River Hill girls, 2:30 p.m.

J.M. Bennett vs. CHOPTICON boys, 5 p.m.

Mt. Hebron vs. Oakdale girls, 7:30 p.m.