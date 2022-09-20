In volleyball, where above average height, leaping ability and perhaps the expanded wingspan provided by long arms are almost prerequisites for success, Huntingtown High School senior libero Katrina "Katy" Swanson excels on the floor for the Hurricanes, although in many respects she represents the sport's genuine antithesis.

At roughly 5-feet tall, Swanson displayed her prowess last Wednesday in a three-game sweep over visiting Patuxent, covering the floor for digs, superb passes, as well as occasional sets and attack points from the back row. She also contributed to the cause with a clean, crisp jump serve, one that reminded her opponents that even in volleyball good things can arrive in small packages.

