Huntingtown High School senior libero Katrina Swanson, right, awaits a serve in last week's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference match against Patuxent. Swanson passed, set and served well in that match as the Hurricanes swept the visiting Panthers 25-20, 25-15, 25-15.
Huntingtown High School senior libero Katrina Swanson goes up for a jump serve in last Wednesday's Southern Maryland Athletic Conference match against Patuxent. The Hurricanes' player passed, set and served well as Huntingtown swept the visiting Panthers 25-20, 25-15, 25-15.
Huntingtown High School volleyball coaches and players huddle prior to the start of last Wednesday's third set against Patuxent. The host Hurricanes swept the visiting Panthers 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 to remain undefeated on the season.
Patuxent High School junior Abbey Birch delivers a serve in the second set of last Wednesday's match at Huntingtown. Birch and the Panthers were close early but eventually the Hurricanes swept them 25-20, 25-15, 25-15 to remain undefeated on the season.
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
Staff photo by Ted Black
In volleyball, where above average height, leaping ability and perhaps the expanded wingspan provided by long arms are almost prerequisites for success, Huntingtown High School senior libero Katrina "Katy" Swanson excels on the floor for the Hurricanes, although in many respects she represents the sport's genuine antithesis.
At roughly 5-feet tall, Swanson displayed her prowess last Wednesday in a three-game sweep over visiting Patuxent, covering the floor for digs, superb passes, as well as occasional sets and attack points from the back row. She also contributed to the cause with a clean, crisp jump serve, one that reminded her opponents that even in volleyball good things can arrive in small packages.
"I love being able to jump serve," Swanson said. "That's when I feel like one of the big girls on the team. I've tried other sports, but I wasn't any good at them. I know in volleyball I am surrounded by giants. But I love being able to pass the ball to my teammates and set them and then go back and serve when it's my turn."
Huntingtown had reached the 3A state finals last year with a senior-laden squad led by Alyssa Nuthall, Grace Sawyer and Jenna Catlett, but even with those big shoes to fill the Hurricanes are still among the top teams in the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference this fall, and their path to the region title will include at least one meeting with cross county rival Northern.
"I'm so excited for that match," Swanson said of the league meeting with the Patriots at Huntingtown on Monday, Oct. 17. "I'm really looking forward to that one. We had two great matches with them last year and we know it's going to be another really competitive match again this year. I know they're good and I think this team can be really good."
Huntingtown and Patuxent were actually tied at 20-all late in the first set, but the Hurricanes ended the game on a 5-0 run with senior Emma Huth serving, Swanson patrolling the back row as libero and junior Faith Shockley in the middle. Huth also had modest service runs in the second and third games as well, a genuinely golden rotation that accounted for 23 points during the match.
"Emma just moved here from Iowa, but she's a really good server," said Shockley, who is a club teammate with Northern junior Alex Jurney and sophomore Reese Courtney and whose club team is coached by her step-father, Northern assistant Steave Habbert. "She was really good tonight. Katy [Swanson] is amazing at libero. She gets to everything. She makes good passes and she's determined to not let anything hit the floor."
A late service run from Huth propelled the Hurricanes to a 25-20 victory in the first set then she had two service runs in the second set that proved paramount. The senior reeled off four straight winners to start the second set, then after Patuxent drew even at 13-all, Huth had an emphatic 8-0 run that lifted the Hurricanes to a commanding 22-13 lead en route to a 25-15 victory.
Another service run by Huth gave the hosts a 6-0 lead to start the third set and another run from Ella Williams, with Shockley dominating the net, pushed the lead to 11-3. Later two service winners from Shockley brought the Hurricanes to match point and it ended on a service error by Patuxent's Ema Heinhorst.
"We just didn't seem to have an answer for their one rotation," said Patuxent coach Kevin Keller. "We knew what to expect from their middles and their libero. But we had too many girls get caught flat-footed on serve receives. We didn't always do a good job covering our right side."