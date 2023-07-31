Hawthorne Country Club swimmer Ella Dennison dives into the pool for the anchor leg of the 9-18 girls' 200-meter freestyle relay in the Prince-Mont Division A Swim Championships at Whitehall Pool & Tennis last Saturday morning.
One week after many of them competed in the Charles County Swim Championships at Hawthorne Country Club, swimmers from across the region sought to solidify a berth in the Prince-Mont All-Stars by competing in events in their various divisional meets.
After making quick work of their local foes at the Charles County Championships that it hosted, Hawthorne swimmers performed admirably in the Division A Champs at Whitehall Pool & Tennis in Prince George's County. As expected, the Gators accumulated 221 points to finish in second place behind undefeated dual meet champion Kingfish Swim Club.
Hawthorne swimmer Addy Donnick, a rising senior at La Plata High School, fittingly gave the Gators their first win at divisionals when she prevailed in the 15-18 girls' 50-meter butterfly (29.39). As expected, Donnick also won the 15-18 girls' 100 freestyle (59.51) and completed her triple by taking the 15-18 girls' 50 back (30.81) by three seconds over teammate Kaeleigh Cupples, who later won the 15-18 girls' 100 IM (1:11.68).
"It was a good meet," Donnick said of divisionals. "I mean, it went as expected. I was happy with my events, but I know I can do better."
"All season I wanted to win the breaststroke and the IM at divisionals," Cupples said. "That was my main goal. I just missed in the breast, but I won the IM and that really meant a lot to me."
Hawthorne's Landon Abelende took the 13-14 boys' 50 free (26.50) narrowly over teammate Jackson Donnick then later captured the 13-14 boys' 50 breaststroke (34.08) over teammate Jaytee Brown then completed his 'hat trick' by taking the 13-14 boys 100 IM (1:06.44). Gavin Abelende won the 15-18 boys' 100 free (54.71), took the 50 back (27.89) but was denied a triple when third in the 15-18 boys 100 IM (1:02.16).
One week after being edged by the Accokeek Swim Team in their dual meet encounter, the Indian Head Swim Team accumulated 264 points to nip Accokeek (246) to capture the Division D Swim Championships. Westlake Village finished fifth in that meet as the Waves of Westlake swimmers attained 165 points.
Indian Head's Carolina Walter, Abigail Vanasse, Taylor Wilson and Naomi Dugan combined to take the girls' 18-under 200 medley relay (2:29.88). Dugan then won the 15-18 girls' 50 fly (33.84), later took the 50 breast (36.70) then completed her triple by taking the 100 IM. Walter won the 15-18 girls' 50 back (37.52). Selah Navies took the 13-14 girls' 50 free (34.78) and Charlotte Keeler and Elizabeth Nguyen were one-two in the 9-10 girls' 25 breast. Zaria Isreal captured the 13-14 girls' 50 breast (43.87)
On the boys' side, Indian Head's Alex Nguyen won the 13-14 boys' 50 fly (34.95), Dakota Boykins took the 11-12 boys' 50 free (34.67), Eliam Loannes Quirante and Alex Gatchell-Anno finished one-two in the 9-10 boys' 25 back.
Westlake Village also got numerous quality performances. Rafa Borders won the boys' 8-under 25 free (17.81), the 25 breast (24.75) and Isaac Diggs took the 13-14 boys' 50 back (37.77).
Smallwood Village may have finished tied for fifth in the Division B Championships with Green View with 109 points each, but the Marlins had several standout performances.
Priya Hill won the 9-10 girls' 25-meter butterfly, finished third in the 9-10 girls' 25 breast (23.96). Rylin Mussante took second in the 15-18 girls' 50-meter fly (32.88) and second in the 100 IM (1:24.07) and fourth in the 50 breast (42.03). Smallwood's Amanda Cartwright took third in the 15-18 girls' 100 free (1:09.57) while Ryann Tompkins was third in the 50 breast (41.40).
The Bannister Swim team, which accumulated 174 points to finish squarely in third place in the Division F championships won by New Carrollton Recreation, got several solid performances.
A'Minah Washington won the 11-12 girls 50-meter free (38.89), Madison Pearson took the 15-18 girls' 100 free (1:26.44), Timothy Brown captured the 11-12 boys' 50 breast (50.25), Chris Brown won the 15-18 boys 50 breast (40.00) and 100 IM (1:19.85), Decker Trollinger took the boys- 8-under 25 back (27.31).